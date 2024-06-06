Cricket

Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 WC: Skipper Masaba Savors Team's First Victory, Salutes Supporters

Uganda bowled Papua New Guinea out for 77 but had difficulty chasing the low target. The first three wickets fell in 2.1 overs and they'd already lost half their wickets when they slumped to 26-5 in the seventh over

AP
Uganda defeated Papua New Guinea to register their first win. Photo: AP
info_icon

Brian Masaba's Uganda lineup scraped to a three-wicket victory in a low-scoring thriller against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday for their first win at a Twenty20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Then they lined up on the boundary rope and bowed to acknowledge the cricket fans who traveled from Africa to the Caribbean to support them.

Uganda bowled PNG out for 77 but had difficulty chasing the low target. The first three wickets fell in 2.1 overs and they'd already lost half their wickets when they slumped to 26-5 in the seventh over.

Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau is bowled by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Match 9 Preview: Debutants UGA To Hunt For Victory Against PNG

BY PTI

Riazat Ali Shah (33) and Juma Miyagi (13) steadied the innings with a 35-run sixth-wicket partnership and put Uganda on course for victory with 10 balls and three wickets to spare in just their second game at a cricket T20 World Cup.

“First win at the World Cup — doesn't get more special than this," Masaba said. "I'm super proud of this group, the work they put in. To get a win for their country at a World Cup, it's pretty special.”

Masaba's team went through African qualifying and made it to the 20-team global tournament at the expense of Zimbabwe, a long-time full member of the International Cricket Council.

“It's been three or four years of very hard work,” Masaba said. “Getting to the World Cup was special, but this is more.”

Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Miyagi and 43-year-old offspinner Frank Nsubuga each took two wickets in a tidy team bowling effort for Uganda.

It started with Ramjani taking a wicket on the second ball of the match, trapping PNG skipper Assad Vala leg before wicket. Nsubuga applied late pressure with figures of 2-4 from four overs.

“Super proud of the bowling unit,” Masaba said. “They set up the game for us.”

T20 cricket tends to be more about the big-hitting batters than the bowlers, with fielding restrictions in play for the first six overs of each innings in the so-called power plays. But the uneven, two-pace pitches so far in the tournament and the humid conditions produced eight sub-100 totals in the first nine games.

After being dismissed for 58 in a 125-run loss to Afghanistan in its T20 World Cup debut, Uganda knew chasing 78 wouldn't be as simple as it seemed on paper.

The reply got underway with a wide before Alei Nao trapped Roger Mukasa lbw.

The second over started with a pair of wides before Norman Vanua dismissed Robinson Obuya.

Nao struck on the first ball of the third over when he had Simon Ssesazi out lbw, and Uganda wasted a referral to the TV umpire by reviewing it. It was 6-3 at that stage and the situation seemed dire.

Three balls later, Riazat got an inside edge that bounced back over his stumps, lucky to avoid a dismissal that would have had Uganda at 8-4.

When Chad Soper bowled Ramjani in the sixth over Uganda was struggling at 25-4 at the end of the powerplay. PNG had been 33-3 at the same stage.

And when Vala caught and bowled Dinesh Nakrani (0) soon after, suddenly Uganda was reeling at 26-5 and PNG appeared on course to set a record for the lowest total successfully defended at a T20 World Cup.

Riazat got another reprieve when Charles Amini dropped a regulation chance off Soper's bowling in the ninth over. The total was 35-5 and another wicket would have almost ended Uganda's chances.

But Riazat and Miyaga dug in to salvage the innings and their momentum-shifting partnership ended in a run out with Uganda needing only 17 runs from 38 balls for victory.

David Warner is gearing up for his international swansong at the T20 World Cup. - null
T20 World Cup: Australia Will Miss 'Natural Winner' Warner When He Retires - Ponting

BY Stats Perform

Riazat almost got them there, his 56-ball innings finally ending when he got a leading edge and was caught out with Uganda just three runs shy of victory.

“When you're three down early, chasing a low score … it was a real scrap out there,” Masaba said. “Every run they scored was very important for us.”

Just as important as the support, he added.

“We have a special group of fans who travel around the world to support us. I don't think they came here expecting a win at the World Cup but this is the least we can do for them," he said. "I hope they feel as special as we do.”

And together with the fans watching the games on TV in the pre-dawn hours back in Uganda, Masaba acknowledged the lift it gave his team.

“It's not easy,” he said. “We salute them and appreciate them.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gandhi, Ambedkar, Shivaji Statues Shifted Within Parliament Premises, Cong Slams Move
  2. Day In Pics: June 06, 2024
  3. Sharad Pawar Meets Newly-Elected MPs Of His Party, Holds Talks To Them
  4. 'I'm Here, Spare The Goat': TN BJP Chief Annamalai Tells DMK Over Viral Video Of 'Symbolic Beheading'
  5. Petition Filed In Cal HC Seeking Protection For Opposition Party Workers In Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’
  3. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
  4. Aditya Datt On Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap Sharing Screen In ‘Bad Cop’: Their Offscreen Bond Made It Smoother
  5. Siddharth To Feature Next In A Love Story Titled ‘Miss You’, R Madhavan Shares Actor’s First Look
Sports News
  1. Canada Vs Ireland, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 13: When, Where To Watch
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: India's Trophy Drought Due To Mindset, Not Talent, Ponting Suggests
  3. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
  4. Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Belgium Trump Montenegro 2-0; Denmark Edge Sweden 2-1 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Men In Blue Amongst The Favourites While Babar Under Pressure, Opines Latif
World News
  1. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  2. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  3. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  4. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
  5. Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Govt Formation 2024 LIVE: Modi's Swearing-In Likely On June 9; Chirag Paswan Says Oppn 'Can Make Failed Attempts' To Approach NDA Allies
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win