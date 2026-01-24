Namibia Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: NAM-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs

In Group A, Namibia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) are locked in a desperate survival match at the Mulpani Ground.
Namibia arrives following a heartbreaking loss to the USA, where Yasmeen Khan played a legendary lone hand, smashing 74 runs.
Despite her individual brilliance, the Capricorn Eagles are currently struggling with their bowling depth, failing to defend competitive totals in their previous two outings. They need a victory today to avoid an early exit from the tournament.
Papua New Guinea finds themselves in a similar predicament after a heavy defeat against Bangladesh. Captain Brenda Tau remains the primary source of runs, but the Lewas are finding it difficult to accelerate during the middle overs.
Interestingly, PNG holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Namibia from their last meeting in late 2025, giving them a slight mental advantage today.
Namibia Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Namibia Women won the toss and chose to bat first.
Namibia Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Papua New Guinea Women: Hollan Doriga, Konio Oala, Brenda Tau(w/c), Sibona Jimmy, Pauke Siaka, Naoani Vare, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Hane Tau, Dika Lohia, Mairi Tom
Namibia Women: Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Merczerly Gorases(w), Wilka Mwatile, Sune Wittmann(c), Naomi Benjamin, Eveleen Kejarukua, Mekelaye Mwatile, Saima Tuhadeleni, Sylvia Shihepo
Namibia Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
This match is not being televised live.