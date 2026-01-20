Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: PNG-W Opt To Bowl Against BAN-W

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Know all about the BAN-W vs PNG-W match, including match report, toss update, playing XIs, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs USA, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026
Bangladesh women team celebrate a wicket. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Papua New Guinea are up against Bangladesh in their WC qualifier match

  • PNG have lost their opening game

  • BAN-W will be heavy favourites going into this contest

Papua New Guinea are in action against Bangladesh in  ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026, to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday, January 20.

It still early days but as far as the points table go, Bangladesh have registered one win whereas PNG are yet to get off the mark in Group A. The top four teams at the end of the Super Six standings will qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss

Papua New Guinea Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea Women (Playing XI): Hollan Doriga, Konio Oala, Brenda Tau(c), Sibona Jimmy, Pauke Siaka, Naoani Vare(w), Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Hane Tau, Dika Lohia, Mairi Tom

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, one can watch them on ICC.tv as well as Kantipur Max.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  2. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  3. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  4. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

  5. ICC Ultimatum To Bangladesh: Decide On T20 World Cup Participation By Jan 21 Or Risk Removal, Says Council - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Match Heads To Tie-Break

  2. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  3. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3: Madison Keys Survives Scare To Advance Into Round Two

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Day In Pics: January 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  3. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  4. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  5. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation