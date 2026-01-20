Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: PNG-W Opt To Bowl Against BAN-W

Papua New Guinea are up against Bangladesh in their WC qualifier match
PNG have lost their opening game
BAN-W will be heavy favourites going into this contest
Papua New Guinea are in action against Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026, to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday, January 20.
It still early days but as far as the points table go, Bangladesh have registered one win whereas PNG are yet to get off the mark in Group A. The top four teams at the end of the Super Six standings will qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss
Papua New Guinea Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Papua New Guinea Women (Playing XI): Hollan Doriga, Konio Oala, Brenda Tau(c), Sibona Jimmy, Pauke Siaka, Naoani Vare(w), Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Hane Tau, Dika Lohia, Mairi Tom
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, one can watch them on ICC.tv as well as Kantipur Max.