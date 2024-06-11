Pakistani YouTuber Filming Vlog On IND Vs PAK Match Shot Dead By Security Guard In Karachi

A security guard shot dead a young Pakistani YouTuber in Karachi who was filming a vlog ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, GeoTV of Pakistan reported. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
24-year-old YouTuber Saad Ahmed was talking to shopkeepers about the India vs Pakistan match in a busy mobile market in Karachi but when he reached out to a security guard present there, the incident took a wrong turn.
The guard, named Gul Hassan, reportedly opened fire at Ahmed. The CCTV footage of the incident is being shared on social media where the guard can be seen approaching Ahmed and then opening fire.
As per the GeoTV report, the YouTuber collapsed on the ground after being hit on the shoulder. Police soon rushed to the area and took the victim to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The guard has been arrested and is being interrogated. His weapon has also been seized.
The guard, as per the report, told the authorities that he saw the YouTuber pointing at him as he was filming the video and because of this, he became enraged and opened fire.
The guard was Waziristani and was reportedly finding it difficult to converse in Urdu. Police said that his training might not have been conducted in accordance with the guidelines and that they were unable to provide an explanation for the death right away.
The deceased was the sole breadwinner of his family, the report said.
India vs Pakistan cricket match is among the most watched sports contest in the world and due to the political tensions between the two countries, stakes are always high for this match. In the match on Sunday, June 9, India defeated Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring contest at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.