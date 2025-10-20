Pakistan Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd Test: PAK Batting First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan had won the first Test by a thumping 93-run margin as Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped four wickets apiece to dismiss Aiden Markram's side, chasing a 277-run target, for 183. Having picked up six wickets during South Africa's first innings, Noman finished with figures of 10-191 in the match, while Afridi took 4-33 on day four in Lahore.