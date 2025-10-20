Pakistan Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd Test: PAK Batting First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs

South Africa trail Test series 0-1
Pakistan had won first Test by 93 runs
Proteas boosted by return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj
Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 20, 2025).
The home team leads the two-match series 1-0 and is targeting a 2-0 sweep, while the Proteas aim to level it instead with a victory in Rawalpindi. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj return to the South Africa playing XI, while Asif Afridi makes his debut for Pakistan.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi
Pakistan had won the first Test by a thumping 93-run margin as Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi scalped four wickets apiece to dismiss Aiden Markram's side, chasing a 277-run target, for 183. Having picked up six wickets during South Africa's first innings, Noman finished with figures of 10-191 in the match, while Afridi took 4-33 on day four in Lahore.
The visitors, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the return of senior spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first game due to injury. His inclusion is expected to strengthen the bowling attack and give the team the edge required to try and level the series.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Kamran Ghulam, Rohail Nazir, Asif Afridi
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj