Cricket

PAK Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Admits Future As Pakistan Captain Is Up To The PCB Following Ireland Win

Shaheen Afridi starred for Pakistan by taking three wickets, with Azam leading from the front with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 32 to help secure the victory

Babar Azam insists Pakistan must improve following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign
info_icon

Babar Azam has said he will leave the decision of remaining as Pakistan captain to the PCB following their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. (Highlights| Full Coverage| More Cricket News)

The Shaheens concluded their run in the competition with a three-wicket triumph over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, but failed to progress to the Super 8 stage at the expense of the United States. 

Shaheen Afridi starred for Pakistan by taking three wickets, with Azam leading from the front with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 32 to help secure the victory. 

Shaheen Shah Afridi with Babar Azam - X/iShaheenAfridi
Babar Azam And Shaheen Shah Afridi Not On Talking Terms? Here's What PAK Assistant Coach Says

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Yes we finished well, we took early wickets with the ball," Azam said after the game. "With the bat we didn't finish well. Lost back to back wickets, got over the line in the end.

"I think with the bowling, conditions suit our bowlers, in batting few mistakes in USA, India matches, when you lose wickets pressure is on you.

"Let's see, what team needs, I'll be okay with it. Have a good bunch of players, we've to go home, chat and see where we lacked, and then come back. Couldn't finish off close games, as a team we weren't good as a team."

Pakistan's exit from the World Cup was the earliest they had been knocked out of the competition, having lost their opening two games to the USA and India. 

Azam's future as the captain has been called into question, and could hand the armband over to Afridi, who was named as the new captain following Pakistan's league stage exit of the ODI World Cup in India last year.

The 29-year-old explained that conversations will be had to discuss his future as Pakistan captain, but admitted the decision is down to the PCB. 

"When I left captaincy (previously), I felt that I shouldn't be captain any more and announced it myself. When PCB gave it back, that was their decision," Azam said. 

"Now we'll go back and have a discussion about what all has happened here. If I leave captaincy again then I will inform everyone.

"For now, I haven't thought about it and the decision is up to PCB."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  2. 'My Entry Has Begun': Late TN CM Jayalaithaa's Confidant Sasikala Announces Re-entry To AIADMK
  3. Stock Market Holidays 2024: BSE, NSE Closed Today For Bakrid
  4. BJP Central Team In Kolkata To Assess Post-Poll Violence, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says 'If Mamata Believes In...'
  5. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
Entertainment News
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Pratiksha Honmukhe Quashes Rumours Of Her Dating Shehzada Dhami, Says They Are 'Good Friends'
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Spotted Bonding With Zaheer Iqbal's Family Ahead Of Their Wedding - Check Viral Pic Inside
  3. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
  4. Simone Ashley Hopes To Reprise Her 'Bridgerton' Role In Season 4 With Jonathan Bailey
  5. Alia Bhatt Turns Author With Children's Picture Book
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s
  2. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  3. Bhajan Kaur Secures Olympic Archery Berth With Gold At Final Qualifier
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Albania Faces Charges For 'Provocative Message,' Fireworks After Loss To Italy
  5. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Admits Pakistan's Mistakes Proved Costly Against India, USA
World News
  1. Ecuador: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, 6 Dead, 19 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
  2. Indian National, Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Khalistani Terrorist Pannun, Extradited To US
  3. The Unsung Indian Worker
  4. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  5. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
Latest Stories
  1. Neeraj Chopra In The Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Athletes, Events, Streaming - All You Need to Know
  2. EVM Row: Notice Issued On Mobile Phone Used 'Unauthorisedly' At Mumbai North West Counting Centre
  3. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
  4. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  6. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  7. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s