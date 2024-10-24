Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday (October 24, 2024). The series outcome hangs on the result of this Test as Pakistan won the second Test to draw level 1-1. (Ball-By Ball Commentary | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Both sides had already announced their playing XIs in the lead-up to the Test. Pakistan are playing an unchanged side from the second game and England have brought in a third spinner in the form of Rehan Ahmed and added Gus Atkinson in place of seamers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.
It is the first time in skipper Shan Masood's stint that Pakistan have named an unchanged playing XI. The Men In Green have roared back in the series in style, trouncing the visitors by 152 runs in the second Test to avenge the innings defeat in the opener. The win was Pakistan's first in Tests at home since 2021.