PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Joe Root, Ben Duckett Complete Fifties As England Fight Back

Welcome to the live coverage of the day 3 action for the first Test match between Pakistan and England being played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday. England are one wicket down in their first inning and still trailing by 460 runs at the end of the second day's play.
What Happened On Day 2
Pakistan batted in the first and second sessions and were finally bowled out for 556 runs in the first innings. Salam Ali Agha made a fine unbeaten hundred to take Pakistan to a good total. England lost their captain's wicket early in the game, who came to open the batting. Joe Root and Zak Crawley are the overnight batters as England are still trailing by 460 runs.
ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir