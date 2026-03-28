Naseem Shah Under Fire After ‘Queen’ Tweet On Maryam Nawaz As PCB Issues Show-Cause Notice

Naseem Shah took a sly dig at PCB for giving a grand welcome to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz at the first match of PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen on March 26

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
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Naseem Shah Under Fire
PCB issues show-cause notice to Naseem Shah for tweets over Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan Cricket Board issues show cause notice to Naseem Shah

  • Naseem Shah questioned Maryam Nawaz's grand welcome during PSL 2026 opening match

  • PCB issued show cause notice to Naseem Shah for breaching terms of central contract and media policy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of a controversial tweet by fast bowler Naseem Shah on Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and issued a show-cause notice for breaching the terms of the Central contract and media regulations.

CM Maryam Nawaz attended the first match of PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen as the guest of honour. It was before the match when she was welcomed by the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and was introduced to the franchise owners and the players of both teams.

The entire ceremony seemed to irk Naseem Shah, who took to social media and tweeted, “Why is she being treat like the queen at Lords?” When the issue gained traction, Naseem Shah clarified that his account had been hacked temporarily and the tweet was not done by him.

However, the explanation provided by the pacer didn't go well with the PCB, and he was issued a show-cause notice by the board seeking clarification on the issue.

Check out the live score of match 3 of PSL 2026 between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindi here.

PCB has issued an official statement in this regard confirming that disciplinary proceeding has started in this matter.

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“Naseem Shah is required to provide a response within the stipulated time.” “The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations, and the integrity of the game," PCB said in an official statement.

While it's still not clear that exactly which clause of the central contract has Naseem Shah breached but PCB's stand's firm that the paceman has not breached the contractual obligations and media policies.

While further clarity on this issue will come to the fore as things will proceed further but things are not looking bright for Naseem Shah.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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