PSL Introduce New Rule To Counter Dew Factor; Captains To Submit Two Team Sheets, Choose One After Toss

As dew make games lopsided in favour of chasing teams, PSL introduce the new rule to make conditions more balanced for the teams

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quetta gladiators v karachi kings pakistan super league 2026 psl match 2
Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel with Karachi Kings captain David Warner at toss ahead of PSL 2026 clash. Photo: thepslt20/x
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan Super League plan to counter dew factor

  • In a new rule, they allow the captains to submit two team sheets for day and night games

  • The captains can choose one from them after the toss

In order to offset dew factor in day/night matches, Pakistan Super League (PSL) has introduced a new rule, allowing the captains to submit two team sheets and pick one after the toss of coin.

The 11th edition of the PSL which began on Thursday in Lahore now requires captains to submit two separate team sheets, including playing elevens and four substitute fielders, to the match referee before the toss.

After the toss, captains can choose either one of the two teams they have submitted to the referee.

A PCB official said the rule had been introduced to ensure fair competition, especially when the dew factor is prominent at either of the two venues (Lahore and Karachi).

Sometime back, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also introduced a rule in domestic first class matches of doing away with the toss and allowing the visiting captain to make a call on whether he will bat or bowl first.

The PCB said on Sunday that because of the conflict in the region and the austerity and revenue saving measures announced by the government, the PSL matches would be held without spectators.

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The Board also cancelled the opening ceremony and restricted the event to just two venues -- Lahore and Karachi.

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