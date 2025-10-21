Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

The 25-year-old will lead Pakistan in the upcoming home ODI series against South Africa, scheduled from November 4 to 8 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium

SA vs PAK, 1st T20I Shaheen Shah Afridi
PAK vs SA: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates a wicket. Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi is named the new captain of Pakistan ODI team

  • Shaheen replaces Mohammad Rizwan who was removed from the role

  • The lanky pacer was previously named the T20I skipper of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new captain of the One-Day International (ODI) team. The left-arm fast bowler replaces Mohammad Rizwan.

The PCB confirmed that during a meeting convened last Saturday at the behest of head coach Mike Hesson, key officials finalised Afridi's appointment as ODI captain. The director of high performance, Aqib Javed, and the selection committee members also attended the meeting.

However, the board did not provide any specific reasons for removing Rizwan from the captaincy role.

Afridi, 25, has claimed 131 wickets in 66 ODIs and was previously removed from the T20I captaincy after Pakistan endured a 1-4 loss in New Zealand during his debut series as skipper.

Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan to three successive away series victories against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. But, a dip in results followed this year as Pakistan lost the home tri-series final to New Zealand, exited early from the ICC Champions Trophy, and suffered a 1-2 defeat in the West Indies.

Rizwan, 33, has scored 2,713 runs in 94 ODI matches at an average of 40.49 with four centuries and 16 fifties. The wicketkeeper-batter has been Pakistan's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 361 runs.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match home series against South Africa in Faisalabad from November 4 to November 8, 2024. Currently, the two teams are locked in the second Test.

Pakistan beat the ICC World Test Championship holders by 93 runs in the first match. After the two-match Test series, the two teams will face off in three T20Is, then the ODIs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will play a T20I tri-series in Pakistan after Afghanistan's withdrawal following the death of three cricketers in a Pakistani airstrike.

The series, also featuring Sri Lanka, will be played from November 17 to 29 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

