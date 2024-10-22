Pakistan A are all set to take on United Arab Emirates in match 11 of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday, October 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan Shaheens enter this match after a mixed campaign, with a win against Oman and a loss to India A. They currently sit second in the Group B standings.
UAE come into this match after a loss to India A, following a win against Oman. They currently hold third place in the Group B standings.
Pakistan A Vs UAE: Full Squads
Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (C), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqim, Mehran Mumtaz, Abdul Samad, Omair Yousud
UAE: Tanish Suri, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Ansh Tandon, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma, Akif Raja
Pakistan A Vs UAE: Live Streaming
When to watch Pakistan A vs UAE ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match?
The Pakistan A vs UAE ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match on Wednesday, October 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 2:30pm IST.
Where to watch Pakistan A vs UAE ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match?
The Pakistan A vs UAE, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+Hotsar app.
The Pakistan A vs UAE, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will also be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.