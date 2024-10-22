Cricket

Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Here's all the information you need on live streaming and squads for the Pakistan A vs UAE match

uae-vs-namibia-tri-nations-series-2024-x
UAE National Cricket Team. Photo: X | UAE Official Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan A are all set to take on United Arab Emirates in match 11 of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday, October 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan Shaheens enter this match after a mixed campaign, with a win against Oman and a loss to India A. They currently sit second in the Group B standings.

UAE come into this match after a loss to India A, following a win against Oman. They currently hold third place in the Group B standings.

Pakistan A Vs UAE: Full Squads

Toss moment from the India A vs Pakistan A clash at the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024. - X | BCCI
India A Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (C), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Moqim, Mehran Mumtaz, Abdul Samad, Omair Yousud

UAE: Tanish Suri, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Ansh Tandon, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma, Akif Raja

Pakistan A Vs UAE: Live Streaming

When to watch Pakistan A vs UAE ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan A vs UAE ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match on Wednesday, October 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 2:30pm IST.

Where to watch Pakistan A vs UAE ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan A vs UAE, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Fans in India can watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Group B matches on the Disney+Hotsar app.

The Pakistan A vs UAE, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will also be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup: SL-A Opt To Bat First In Virtual Quarter-final
  2. Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Highlights ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Afghans Stunned By HK But Qualify For Semis
  3. India A Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI 2nd ODI On TV And Online
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rehan Recalled As England Make Two Changes For Pakistan Decider
Football News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN On TV And Online
  2. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Score: OFC Host Struggling EBFC In Bhubaneshwar
  3. India Vs Bangladesh SAFF Women's Championship Preview: IND Seek Dominance, BAN Fight For Survival
  4. Verona Vs Monza: Dany Mota Shines With Brace As Side Claims First Serie A Victory - In Pics
  5. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood's Goal Ends Team's Seven-Game Victory Drought - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  2. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors
  4. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  5. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 22, 2024
  2. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself, Gets Suspended During Waqf Bill Meeting | Details
  3. Sachin Thapan and Vikramjeet Singh: Chief Operators In Bishnoi Nexus
  4. PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Putin, Says 'India Ready To Provide...'
  5. Haryana Govt Arrests Farmers In Kaithal For Stubble Burning, Suspends 24 Agriculture Officers
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors