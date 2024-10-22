Cricket

India A Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Here's all the information you need on live streaming and squads for the India A vs Oman match

India A are all set to take on Oman in match 12 of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday, October 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. (More Cricket News)

India are entering this match after a narrow seven-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan and a commanding seven-wicket win against the UAE.

In contrast, hosts Oman have struggled, losing both of their matches decisively. They fell to the UAE by four wickets in their opener and suffered a 74-run defeat against the Pakistan Shaheens in their second encounter.

India A Vs Oman: Full Squads

India A: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Anuj Rawat, Hrithik Shokeen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar, Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anshul Kamboj, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Nishant Sindhu.

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Muzahir Raza, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Zeeshan Maqsood, Hammad Mirza (wk), Pratik Athavale (wk), Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Sufyan Mehmood

India A Vs Oman: Live Streaming

When to watch India A Vs Oman, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India A Vs Oman, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, October 23 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 7pm IST.

Where to watch India A Vs Oman, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India A Vs Oman, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Group B match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

