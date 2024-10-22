Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rehan Recalled As England Make Two Changes For Pakistan Decider

Rehan Ahmed has been recalled by England with the tourists opting to field three spinners for this week's deciding test against Pakistan

PAK-Vs-ENG
Rehan Ahmed in action during England net practice this week
info_icon

England go to Rawalpindi for the third match of their tour, which begins on Thursday after Pakistan recorded a 152-run victory in the second Test to keep the series alive.

Ben Stokes' team have made two changes to their lineup from that match, with 20-year-old leg-spinner Ahmed joining Gus Atkinson in being introduced.

Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse, who managed eight wickets between them last time out, are the players to make way.

Speaking to BBC Sport to preview the third Test, England batter Harry Brook said: "We know it's probably not going to swing and seam and do all sorts in the first session, so we look at the pitch and work out what the best team is going to be.

Ahmed made his international debut in Pakistan two years ago and recorded figures of 5-48 in the third Test in Karachi, going on to win three further caps since then.

"He's an outstanding cricketer," Brook said of Ahmed. "It's not just his bowling, but his batting and fielding. He's a young lad so he has a lot of time to come.

"He got five-for in the last Test here, so hopefully he can do that again."

England team to face Pakistan: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

