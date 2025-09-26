Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Check out the toss update, playing XIs and where to watch NIG v MAL contest at the African qualifiers

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final
Representative image showing a cricket ball and bat. Photo: File
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 begin today in Zimbabwe

  • Eight African sides are in fray with only two being able to advance to the T20 World Cup 2026

  • Nigeria and Malawi are opening their campaigns against each other

Nigeria and Malawi open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 campaign against each other at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Friday, September 26. Nigeria and Malawi have been placed in Group B alongside Kenya and Namibia, a side which played the last T20 World Cup.

Group A consists of hosts and heavyweights Zimbabwe alongside Tanzania, Botswana and Uganda, another side that played the last 2024 edition of the tournament.

The winners of both the groups will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka.

Nigeria Vs Malawi Toss Update

Nigeria have won the toss and have opted to field

Nigeria Vs Malawi Playing XI

Malawi: Aaftab Limdawala, Sami Sohail, Gift Kansonkho, Salim Nihute (wk), Moazzam Baig (c), Chisomo Chete, Mike Choamba, Suhail Vayani, Daniel Jakiel, Kelvin Thuchila, Chisomo Tchale

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Selim Salau, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Danladi, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe (c), Ridwan Abdulkareem, Prosper Useni, Peter Aho, Chiemelie Udekwe

Full Squads:

Malawi Squad: Moazzam Baig(c), Aaftab Limdawala, Sami Sohail, Donnex Kansonkho, Salim Nihute(w), Kazim Somani, Suhail Zahid Vayani, Mike Choamba, Bright Balala, Chisomo Tchale, Kelvin Thuchila, Trust Makaya, Gift Kansonkho, Chisomo Chete, Daniel Jakiel

Nigeria Squad: Solomon Chilemanya(w), Sulaimon Runsewe, Isaac Danladi, Vincent Adewoye, David Ankrah, Sylvester Okpe(c), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Selim Salau, Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Sesan Adedeji

Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming

Nigeria Vs Malawi from ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

