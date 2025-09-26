Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 begin today in Zimbabwe
Eight African sides are in fray with only two being able to advance to the T20 World Cup 2026
Nigeria and Malawi are opening their campaigns against each other
Nigeria and Malawi open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 campaign against each other at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Friday, September 26. Nigeria and Malawi have been placed in Group B alongside Kenya and Namibia, a side which played the last T20 World Cup.
Group A consists of hosts and heavyweights Zimbabwe alongside Tanzania, Botswana and Uganda, another side that played the last 2024 edition of the tournament.
The winners of both the groups will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka.
Nigeria Vs Malawi Toss Update
Nigeria have won the toss and have opted to field
Nigeria Vs Malawi Playing XI
Malawi: Aaftab Limdawala, Sami Sohail, Gift Kansonkho, Salim Nihute (wk), Moazzam Baig (c), Chisomo Chete, Mike Choamba, Suhail Vayani, Daniel Jakiel, Kelvin Thuchila, Chisomo Tchale
Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Selim Salau, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Danladi, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe (c), Ridwan Abdulkareem, Prosper Useni, Peter Aho, Chiemelie Udekwe
Full Squads:
Malawi Squad: Moazzam Baig(c), Aaftab Limdawala, Sami Sohail, Donnex Kansonkho, Salim Nihute(w), Kazim Somani, Suhail Zahid Vayani, Mike Choamba, Bright Balala, Chisomo Tchale, Kelvin Thuchila, Trust Makaya, Gift Kansonkho, Chisomo Chete, Daniel Jakiel
Nigeria Squad: Solomon Chilemanya(w), Sulaimon Runsewe, Isaac Danladi, Vincent Adewoye, David Ankrah, Sylvester Okpe(c), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Selim Salau, Chiemelie Udekwe, Joshua Asia, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Sesan Adedeji
Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming
Nigeria Vs Malawi from ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.