Nigeria Vs Eswatini Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier C: Toss Update, When And Where To Watch

Nigeria started their campaign with a massive 118-run win against Saint Helena, while Eswatini lost to Botswana by 48 in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C opener

Nigeria vs Eswatini match at the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier C
Action from the Nigeria vs Eswatini match at the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier C in Abuja. Photo: FanCode screengrab.
Nigeria will look to consolidate their top spot with a big win against Eswatini in the 8th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2024 for the 2026 finals, to be played in India and Sri Lanka. Watch the Nigeria vs Eswatini cricket match today (November 26, 2026). (More Cricket News)

Toss Update

Eswatini won the toss and elected to bat first against Nigeria.

Playing XIs

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe, Selim Salau(w), Olayinka Elijah Olaleye, Isaac Danladi, Sylvester Okpe(c), Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Prosper Useni, Mohameed Taiwo, Peter Aho, Ridwan Abdulkareem

Eswatini: Adil Butt(c), Tarun Sandeep, Rohan Sandeep(w), Minhaz Khojbariya, Javid Suleman, Umair Qasim, Melusi Magagula, Mancoba Jele, Sibusiso Jele, Thandolwethu Dlamini, Muhammad Amin

Squads

Eswatini: Adil Butt, Muhammad Amin, Javid Suleman, Tarun Sandeep(w), Minhaz Khojbariya(c), Umair Qasim, Mancoba Jele, Rohan Sandeep, Melusi Magagula, Sibusiso Jele, Thandolwethu Dlamini, Buhle Dlamini, Joseph Wright, Mohammed Alamgir

Nigeria: Sulaimon Runsewe, Selim Salau(w), Isaac Danladi(c), Sylvester Okpe, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Olayinka Elijah Olaleye, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Mohameed Taiwo, Prosper Useni, Peter Aho

Nigeria started their campaign with a massive 118-run win against Saint Helena at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval, Lagos on Saturday.

The opening-day win was followed by a record-breaking 264-run victory against Ivory Coast in the 5th match at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

Eswatini, meanwhile, will look to revive their campaign with a big scalp today. They lost to Botswana by 48 in the event opener at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos, but bounced back to beat Saint Helena by 48 runs, an interesting margin, in the 6th match. Skipper Adil Butt holds the key for the visitors.

The two top teams will join Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe in the eight-team regional finals. T20 World Cup 2024 finalists South Africa have already qualified for the next 2026 finals.

Focus On Nigeria

Batting first against Saint Helena, Nigeria posted 185/2 thanks to Sulaimon Runsewe's 60 off 51, and unbeaten 40s from Olayinka Olaleye (46 off 36) and Isaac Danladi (48 off 26). Ridwan Abdulkareem then claimed a four-wicket haul (4/13) as Saint Helena got themselves all out for 67 in 19.1 overs.

Captain Isaac Danladi won the toss again, and made the same call. An opening stand of 128 in just 10 overs all but sealed the fate of the match as Selim Salau (112 off 53 retd out) and Sulaimon Runsewe (50 off 29) toyed with the Ivory Coast bowlers. Isaac Okpe hit an unbeaten 65 off 23 as Nigeria posted 271/4.

The Ivory Coast innings lasted a mere 7.3 overs with Danladi and Prosper Useni producing magical spells, 3/2 and 3/0, respectively. Peter Aho claimed a brace without conceding a run, while Sylvester Okpe leaked five runs for a wicket.

Six Ivory Coast batters got ducks, while opener Ouattara Mohamed was the top scorer, 4 off 6. This is the lowest total in the men's T20, beating the previous record of 10 runs set by Mongolia earlier this year and the Isle of Man in 2023.

Nigeria Vs Eswatini: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Nigeria vs Eswatini match being played?

The Nigeria vs Eswatini match is being played at the NCF Oval 1, Abuja on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6:20pm IST.

Where is the Nigeria vs Eswatini match being live streamed?

The Nigeria vs Eswatini match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

