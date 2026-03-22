New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online

New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming: Know all about the NZ Vs SA 4th T20I, including live streaming and more details

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Outlook Sports Desk
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South Africa cricketers in action against New Zealand in the T20I series 2026. Photo: ProteasMenCSA/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand host South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Sky Stadium, Wellington

  • New Zealand are leading the series 2-1

  • Check live streaming and other details for the match

New Zealand will battle for survival when they take on South Africa in the 4th T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on March 22, Sunday. The Blackcaps currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after a dominant 8-wicket victory in Auckland. For South Africa, this is a do-or-die encounter, a loss in this game would hand the series trophy to the hosts with one game still to play.

With players reporting for Indian Premier League (IPL) and due to some players resting after ICC T20 World Cup 2026, both sides are playing this series with second string squads. The series began with the visitors taking lead as South Africa won the first T20I by seven wickets. The Proteas' bowlers dismantled the Black Caps for just 91 runs, with debutant Nqobani Mokoena taking three wickets. South Africa chased the target comfortably to take an early lead in the series.

The Blackcaps leveled the series in the second T20I at Seddon Park with a comprehensive 68-run victory. New Zealand posted a strong total of 175/6, led by steady contributions from Devon Conway and Tom Latham. The bowlers then stifled the South African chase, bowling them out for 107. This win provided much-needed momentum for a New Zealand squad missing several stars.

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In the third T20I, New Zealand took the series lead with an eight-wicket win. Lockie Ferguson delivered a masterclass in defensive bowling, conceding only nine runs in his four overs. South Africa was restricted to 136/9, a total that proved far too small for the conditions. Tom Latham anchored the chase with an unbeaten 63, sharing a 96-run opening stand with Conway to seal the game with 22 balls to spare.

The Proteas are struggling with consistency, having failed to record a single individual half-century in the series so far. Captain Keshav Maharaj is searching for a way to stop the frequent top-order collapses that have plagued their recent losses.

The Black Caps face a major challenge as several key players have departed for IPL 2026. Captain Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, and Lockie Ferguson are no longer with the squad. Tom Latham has officially taken over the captaincy for the final two games. The team will rely on domestic standouts like Katene Clarke and Jayden Lennox, who are expected to make their T20I debuts.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Live Streaming

Q

When to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I?

A

The match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Q

Where will the New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I be played?

A

The 4th T20I between New Zealand and South Africa is set to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Q

Where to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 4th T20I?

A

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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