New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

New Zealand face Bangladesh in ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Guwahati's Barsapara pitch favours spin bowlers later in the game
Warm, humid weather expected on match day with potential rainfall
New Zealand will take on Bangladesh at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 10. This vital ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 fixture demands a strong performance from the White Ferns as their semi-final hopes hinge on a resurgence after recent losses.
Bangladesh, who beat Pakistan and performed valiantly in their narrow defeat to England, will aim to continue their strong campaign in the World Cup. The match will take place from 3:00 PM IST onwards.
New Zealand suffered losses against Australia and South Africa recently. In their World Cup opener, New Zealand posted 237 runs in 43.2 overs while chasing 326 against Australia in Indore. Sophie Devine scored 111 from 112 balls during this match, but the target proved too large for the White Ferns.
In their next match, South Africa's bowlers dismissed New Zealand for 231 runs in 47.5 overs as they pursued 232. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba claimed 4-40, sparking a collapse for New Zealand after the team had appeared well-placed at 187/3.
Bangladesh commenced their Women's ODI World Cup campaign with a strong showing in Colombo. They successfully chased down 130 runs against Pakistan, winning with seven wickets in hand. Rubya Haider made an unbeaten 54 in that victory, with Bangladesh completing the chase with over 18 overs remaining.
In their subsequent match against England in Guwahati, England's bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 178 runs. Sobhana Mostary top-scored with 60 from 108 balls, and Rabeya Khan contributed 43 not out lower down the order. Although Bangladesh contested strongly, they ultimately fell short; England secured a four-wicket victory in the match.
NZ-W vs BAN-W: Barsapara Pitch Report
Guwahati's Barsapara pitch tends to settle into a slow surface by mid-innings, offering turn and bounce for spinners in the second half. Early overs often favour pace bowlers, so bowlers who vary their length will thrive. Records show that pace bowlers have accounted for over two-thirds of the wickets at this ground.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium has hosted three Women's ODI matches, and the team chasing has won twice in these fixtures. The average first innings score has been a modest 172, though a total above 200 will prove competitive at this venue.
NZ-W vs BAN-W: Guwahati Weather Report
At match time, Guwahati typically experiences warm and humid conditions. The highs average just above 30°C, with lows near 25°C. The skies will remain cloudy until nightfall, and humidity levels will stand at a high 70%. Dew might be a significant factor at Barsapara Stadium, especially in the second innings.
While there’s only a slight chance of rain (10%) at the start, the Weather Channel forecasts scattered evening thunderstorms at 5:00 PM, raising the probability of rainfall to 68% later in the day.
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.