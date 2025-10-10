New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch NZ-W VS BAN-W Match

New Zealand face Bangladesh in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 10
New Zealand enter the match winless after losing first two games
Bangladesh hold a 1-1 record and seeks a second victory
NZ-W vs BAN-W live-streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports
New Zealand will face Bangladesh in Match 11 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday, October 10. New Zealand enter this women's cricket fixture winless, having lost their first two matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hold a 1-1 record and seeks a second victory in this crucial ODI contest.
New Zealand's World Cup campaign has encountered difficulties, affected by inconsistent batting and unbalanced bowling. Against South Africa, New Zealand scored 231 runs, but then lost seven wickets for 44 runs, which led to an unsuccessful defence of their total. Their match against Australia began disastrously, despite captain Sophie Devine's fighting century.
Bangladesh will need to rely on their bowlers to restrict the White Ferns' momentum. Fahima Khatun notably took 3/16 against England, and Marufa Akter provides a new ball threat.
Bangladesh's fielding effort against England also earned praise. England struggled to chase a modest target of 179, and Bangladesh caused them to sweat despite the four-wicket loss.
New Zealand hold a historical advantage over Bangladesh. The White Ferns have won two of the four ODIs played between the sides. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are yet to secure an outright victory against New Zealand in ODIs and will seek their first-ever win against them in Guwahati.
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played?
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, October 10, 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live in India?
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
New Zealand Vs Pakistan Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.