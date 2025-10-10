New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

Bangladesh will aim for spin supremacy against an out-of-form New Zealand in an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 fixture at ACA Barsapara Stadium on October 10

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand vs Bangladesh preview ICC Womens World Cup 2025 NZ vs BAN Guwahati
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, right, is congratulate by New Zealand's Jess Kerr after scoring century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore,India, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face Bangladesh in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Guwahati on October 10

  • Bangladesh's Nahida Akter leads a potent spin attack

  • New Zealand's batting struggles persist with veteran Suzie Bates under pressure

  • Bangladesh needs a second victory to secure top four placement

Former champions New Zealand face a decisive challenge against spin-focused Bangladesh in a crucial ICC Women's World ODI Cup 2025 group match on Friday, October 10, at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

The upcoming fixture will see New Zealand seek their first win after two defeats, while Bangladesh aim for a second victory to secure their position in the top four.

Bangladesh's Potent Spin Threat

Bangladesh's well-rounded spin attack has proven to be their biggest weapon so far. The slow, dry Guwahati surface offers turn as matches progress.

Vice-captain Nahida Akter, a left-arm orthodox bowler, will lead the spin quartet. She has tormented batters with her variety and control and is now Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker across formats.

This attack will target a New Zealand batting unit that has faltered against spin. Leg-break bowlers Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan support Akter, also chipping in with useful runs down the order against England.

18-year-old leg-spinner Shorna Akter delivered sensational figures of three wickets for five runs from 3.3 overs in their impressive win over Pakistan.

Related Content
Related Content

Pacer Marufa Akter is also key and impressed with two wickets for 31 runs against Pakistan. Marufa Akter will aim to exploit the new ball and generate early swing. Her sharp pace could test New Zealand's struggling openers, including veteran Suzie Bates, who has endured successive ducks.

New Zealand's Batting Struggles Continue

New Zealand, champions in 2000, face an early exit with a third straight loss. They began the tournament promisingly but have failed to capitalise on strong starts, losing from dominant positions. Against South Africa, they slumped from 101 for 2 to 231 all out, undone by left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba's match-turning 4 wickets for 40 runs.

Captain Sophie Devine remains the side's lone pillar, leading from the front with scores of 112 and 85, while also contributing with her medium pace bowling. Brooke Halliday offers support in the middle order, but the rest of the lineup has struggled for consistent form.

Veteran opener Suzie Bates, with two successive ducks and poor returns in the warm-ups, is under pressure to rediscover her touch.

Georgia Plimmer has also appeared scratchy at the top, struggling to rotate the strike effectively. The White Ferns must put runs on the scoreboard, preferably in excess of 250 if batting first, to give their bowlers something to defend against an inexperienced Bangladesh batting line-up.

Pitch Challenges In Focus

Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a commanding seven-wicket win after skittling them for just 129 runs, showing both discipline with the ball and composure in the chase. However, their batting remains a concern, and Captain Nigar Sultana continues finding the optimal batting combination.

The team has experimented with its order. Sharmin Akter opened in the last match, but the move backfired as Bangladesh folded for 178 runs in 49.4 overs against England. Rubia Hyder's half-century against Pakistan was a positive sign, yet the middle order lacks consistency and depth.

The pitch in Guwahati has tested batters in three matches so far, demanding application and patience. India had to grind hard for their match-winning 269 for 8 against Sri Lanka in the opener. The last two fixtures saw South Africa collapse for 69 against England and Bangladesh fold for 178.

New Zealand Vs Pakistan Squads

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. India Vs South Africa: Richa Ghosh Heartbreak In Milestone-Laden ICC World Cup 2025 Knock - Stats Check

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Preview: India Eye Another Early Finish Against Struggling Windies In New Delhi

  4. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  5. UAE Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  2. Delhi Weather: Pleasant Sunny Days Continue with Rising Temperatures

  3. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  4. Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly

  5. Is Sleep The New Health And Wealth?

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. War 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Spy Drama

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  3. Trump Deploys National Guard To Chicago, Calls For Jailing Of Mayor And Governor

  4. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  5. France Faces Political Crisis As Macron To Appoint New Prime Minister Within 48 Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: De Clerk's Blitzkrieg Sinks IND-W

  8. India Vs South Africa Highlights, Women's ODI WC 2025: Nadine de Klerk Stars As SA-W Beat IND-W By Three Wickets