New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

New Zealand face Bangladesh in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Guwahati on October 10
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter leads a potent spin attack
New Zealand's batting struggles persist with veteran Suzie Bates under pressure
Bangladesh needs a second victory to secure top four placement
Former champions New Zealand face a decisive challenge against spin-focused Bangladesh in a crucial ICC Women's World ODI Cup 2025 group match on Friday, October 10, at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The upcoming fixture will see New Zealand seek their first win after two defeats, while Bangladesh aim for a second victory to secure their position in the top four.
Bangladesh's Potent Spin Threat
Bangladesh's well-rounded spin attack has proven to be their biggest weapon so far. The slow, dry Guwahati surface offers turn as matches progress.
Vice-captain Nahida Akter, a left-arm orthodox bowler, will lead the spin quartet. She has tormented batters with her variety and control and is now Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker across formats.
This attack will target a New Zealand batting unit that has faltered against spin. Leg-break bowlers Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan support Akter, also chipping in with useful runs down the order against England.
18-year-old leg-spinner Shorna Akter delivered sensational figures of three wickets for five runs from 3.3 overs in their impressive win over Pakistan.
Pacer Marufa Akter is also key and impressed with two wickets for 31 runs against Pakistan. Marufa Akter will aim to exploit the new ball and generate early swing. Her sharp pace could test New Zealand's struggling openers, including veteran Suzie Bates, who has endured successive ducks.
New Zealand's Batting Struggles Continue
New Zealand, champions in 2000, face an early exit with a third straight loss. They began the tournament promisingly but have failed to capitalise on strong starts, losing from dominant positions. Against South Africa, they slumped from 101 for 2 to 231 all out, undone by left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba's match-turning 4 wickets for 40 runs.
Captain Sophie Devine remains the side's lone pillar, leading from the front with scores of 112 and 85, while also contributing with her medium pace bowling. Brooke Halliday offers support in the middle order, but the rest of the lineup has struggled for consistent form.
Veteran opener Suzie Bates, with two successive ducks and poor returns in the warm-ups, is under pressure to rediscover her touch.
Georgia Plimmer has also appeared scratchy at the top, struggling to rotate the strike effectively. The White Ferns must put runs on the scoreboard, preferably in excess of 250 if batting first, to give their bowlers something to defend against an inexperienced Bangladesh batting line-up.
Pitch Challenges In Focus
Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a commanding seven-wicket win after skittling them for just 129 runs, showing both discipline with the ball and composure in the chase. However, their batting remains a concern, and Captain Nigar Sultana continues finding the optimal batting combination.
The team has experimented with its order. Sharmin Akter opened in the last match, but the move backfired as Bangladesh folded for 178 runs in 49.4 overs against England. Rubia Hyder's half-century against Pakistan was a positive sign, yet the middle order lacks consistency and depth.
The pitch in Guwahati has tested batters in three matches so far, demanding application and patience. India had to grind hard for their match-winning 269 for 8 against Sri Lanka in the opener. The last two fixtures saw South Africa collapse for 69 against England and Bangladesh fold for 178.
New Zealand Vs Pakistan Squads
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.
(With PTI Inputs)