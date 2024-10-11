New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

New Zealand are coming to India to play three Tests which will be crucial from the point of view of the World Test Championship final for both the teams. (More Cricket News)
The Kiwis last visited India for a series in late 2021 when they played three T20Is and two Tests against the Men In Blue. The visitors could not win a single match in that series, losing 3-0 in the T20I series and 1-0 in Tests. Only silver lining for the Kiwis was a hard-fought draw in Kanpur in the first Test.
This time there will be no white ball matches with three Tests only scheduled. Tom Latham has been handed the reigns of New Zealand after Tim Southee stepped down.
India have also named a full-strength squad for the series even as Mohammed Shami continues to recover from injury. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side with Jasprit Bumrah appointed his deputy.
As New Zealand visit India again, here is all you need to know about the New Zealand tour to India 2024.
New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Full Schedule
1st Test, Bengaluru: 16-20 October
2nd Test, Pune: 24-28 October
3rd Test, Mumbai: 1-5 November
New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Squads
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep. Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming Details
The New Zealand tour to India 2024 will be aired live on Sports18 Network channels. The New Zealand tour to India 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.