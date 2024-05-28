Cricket

Italy Women Tour Of Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch T20I Series On TV And Online

Netherlands Women Vs Italy Women, Live Streaming: The Dutch team are in action in a four-match T20I series against the Italians. Here is the live streaming, venue, time and other details for the 2nd NED-W Vs ITA-W T20I

The Netherlands women's cricket team are in action against Italy women in a four-match T20I series, from 28th May to 30th May 2024. The series is being played at the Loopuyt Oval, Sportpark Harga, Trimpad 12. (More Cricket News)

The Netherlands Women, led by Babette de Leede, won the series opener by a whopping 94-run margin on Tuesday. The skipper remained unbeaten on 82 off 42 as the hosts posted 178/4. Interestingly, de Leede is the cousin of men's Dutch cricketer, Bas de Leede, and niece of Tim de Leede, a former cricketer.

The visitors, still trying to find a foothold or even a toehold in international cricket, were restricted to 84/9 while chasing a 179-run target. Skipper Emilia Bartram did play a good 40-ball 39-run knock, but only one more batter managed to reach double figures -- Dilaisha Nanayakkara (12 off 7).

Italy women's tour of the Netherlands concludes on Thursday with the fourth and final match, following back-to-back matches on Wednesday.

Head-To-Head

These two have faced each other three times and all matches have been won by the Netherlands side.

Squads:

Netherlands Women: Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Mikkie Zwilling, Madison Landsman, Myrthe van den Raad, Robin Schmidt, Fenna Vermeire, Phebe Molkenboer, Merel Dekeling, Carlijn van Koolwijk and Sanya Khurana

Italy Women: Ilenia Sims, Himanshi Daluwatta, Kumudu Peddrick, Teshani Kankanamage, Nimesha Ekanayake, Ishara Jayamannage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Pasindi Kanankege, Anusha Landage, Sadalee Malwatta, Methnara Rathnayake, Chathurika Mahamalage, Emilia Bartram and Regina Suddahazai

Live Streaming Details

When to watch Netherlands Women Vs Italy Women, 2nd T20I Live in India?

The Netherlands Women Vs Italy Women, 2nd T20I will be played on May 29, Wednesday at 2:30 PM IST at Sportpark Harga, Schiedam.

Where to watch Netherlands Women Vs Italy Women, 2nd T20I Live in India?

There will be no official telecast of the series. However, one can stream it on the FanCode app and website.

