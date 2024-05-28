Cricket

Major League Cricket Gets International Cricket Council's List A Status Ahead Of Second Season

The second season of MLC will kick-start on July 5, a week after the T20 World Cup 2024 ends with the final scheduled to be played on June 29 in Bridgetown

X/Sports_Himanshu
Major League Cricket Photo: X/Sports_Himanshu
info_icon

The Major League Cricket (MLC), a newly-formed T20 franchise cricket tournament in the United States of America (USA), has acquired List A status from the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket's apex body following on from UAE's ILT20 earlier this year. (More Cricket News)

The tournament director, Justin Geale could not hide his happiness following the decision from the ICC.

"We are really excited for the news, as it's a recognition of the standard and high quality of players taking part in the tournament. By awarding MLC List A status for the upcoming season, it helps to acknowledge the strength and growing stature of the tournament and ultimately will help to enhance the credibility of the sport in the USA on a global scale," Geale was quoted in ESPNcricinfo.

He further went on to thank the ICC for their seal of approval and also taking a look at cricket in the country.

"The most important part for me, though, is it ensures the performances of some of the world's best players alongside their peers are adequately reflected in their career statistics. Really thankful to the ICC for taking the time to look at it as cricket in the USA doesn't always fit into a template. We are an Associate nation and proud of that, one with a unique opportunity in front of us. It's our hope that on the back of the upcoming World Cup and a successful season, we can continue to build a platform for the sport to grow and ultimately succeed in the USA," Geale added.

Shahid Afridi - X/@SAfridiOfficial
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi Joins Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle As ICC Ambassador

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The second season of MLC will kick-start on July 5, a week after the T20 World Cup 2024 ends with the final scheduled to be played on June 29 in Bridgetown.

The first season was played out on July 13 till 31 in 2023 with 15 group games followed by playoffs. Ambanis owned-MI New York were the inaugural winners under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran.

The second season will be played on the same venue as the first - the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and the Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress