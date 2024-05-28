Major League Cricket Gets International Cricket Council's List A Status Ahead Of Second Season

"The most important part for me, though, is it ensures the performances of some of the world's best players alongside their peers are adequately reflected in their career statistics. Really thankful to the ICC for taking the time to look at it as cricket in the USA doesn't always fit into a template. We are an Associate nation and proud of that, one with a unique opportunity in front of us. It's our hope that on the back of the upcoming World Cup and a successful season, we can continue to build a platform for the sport to grow and ultimately succeed in the USA," Geale added.