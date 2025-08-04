IND Vs ENG 5th Test: The Oval Win ‘Will Rank Right At The Top’ Of Indian Cricket History, Says KL Rahul

India vs England 5th Test: India secured a six-run win in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Torphy, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starring with the ball

India vs England 5th Test KL Rahul AP Photo
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary
  • India secured a six-run victory against England in the fifth Test match at the Oval

  • India's win at The Oval tied the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2

  • Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, taking nine and eight wickets, respectively

  • KL Rahul disappointed with the bat, scoring 14 and 7 runs, but was jubiliant following the victory

Opener K L Rahul on Monday said the 2-2 Test series draw against England "will rank right at the top" among the biggest moments of Indian cricket as it was pulled off by a team that "wasn't given a chance" in the absence of giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Led by the tireless Mohammed Siraj's extraordinary bowling effort that fetched him a five-wicket haul in the second innings, India scraped past England by six runs in the series-deciding fifth and final Test. The win secured the tourists a 2-2 draw in the intensely fought series, which saw them claw back repeatedly from difficult situations.

"We have seen India lift the World Cup, I mean nothing compares to lifting the World Cup. But so many doubts, so many questions from everybody about whether Test cricket will stay or not. I think both the teams and the way we've played in this series, I think we've answered that question," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

"For us as a team, that wasn't given a chance in this series. And for us to fight back and to fight in every game and to get a result which is 2-2 might seem like a drop. But for us and for Indian Test cricket going in the future, I think this will rank right at the top," he added.

He said the Indian Test team will go on to win a lot many series "outside of India and the whole team deserves it."

"For the start of the series, we had Virat Kohli retiring, Rohit Sharma retiring, we had Ashwin retiring. So three big names out of the roster in India's team," he pointed out.

A senior player now, Rahul emerged as one of India's biggest performers with 532 runs across the five Tests and forged a fine partnership with the younger Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

"Yeah, I think it hit me when I joined the team. I was here about two weeks earlier playing India A's and it didn't hit me back then. But once I joined the team and I looked around and I didn't have Rohit and Virat and Ashwin who I played all my cricket with...

"Just to look around and not see them felt a bit weird. But yeah, that's when it hit me that everyone else is looking at me, coming to me to ask about English conditions, what they need to do, how they need to prepare."

Rahul said he relied on his experience to do his bit in not just performing but also steering the younger lot.

"And that's when it hit me that, okay, I've stepped into a different role now and it's time for me to help the younger guys. Use all the experience I've had of playing Test cricket and international cricket over the years and really put my hand up and stand up for this team.

"This moment almost feels like this is a young team that's going to stay there for a long time.

While new skipper Shubman Gill topped the scoring chart with over 700 runs, Rahul was not far behind and provided the team solidity at the top of the order with his calm and composed batting.

Rahul was full of praise for Gill.

"Shubman's been phenomenal. I think he's really led from the front. He's worked really hard on the boys behind the scenes as well. In forming connections which a lot of people don't see.

"He's been tactically really good. The changes he's made over the series has always got us the wickets somehow. And I think he will grow. He will grow on to be a really, really good Test captain.

"I can't speak too much about his individual performance because I think he's already shown the world what he can do in all three formats. And especially this series, the way he batted.

"He's here to stay as a leader and he will take this Indian Test team to greater heights."

