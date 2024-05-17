Cricket

Netherlands Vs Scotland, 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The Netherlands will host the T20I tri-series starting on Saturday with the first match between Scotland and Netherlands at Amstelveen. Here are the live-streaming details of the tri-series for Indian fans

(Photo: X|Cricket Netherlands)
The Netherlands national cricket team in action. (Photo: X|Cricket Netherlands)
info_icon

The Netherlands are ready to lock horns with Scotland in a T20I tri-series starting on Saturday, 18 May 2024 at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands. This match is a part of T20I tri-series among Ireland and Scotland. All three teams are set to face each other twice in the series. (More Cricket News)

The six-game series will end on Friday, 24 May 2024 and the winner will be decided after the final match between Ireland and Netherlands on 24 May. The team with the best net run rate will finish as the winners of the series.

This series between Scotland-Ireland-Netherlands will work as practice matches for the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 next month. In the ICC World Cup Ireland are in Group A, Scotland are in Group B and the Netherlands are in Group D.

Netherlands cricket team players before the start of the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024. - Photo: X/ @KNCBcricket
Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings And More

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When to watch Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?

The first match between Scotland and Netherlands will take place at Voorburg Cricket Club on Saturday, May 18 and the match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no broadcasting of the matches on any TV channel in India.

Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicket-keeper), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi (wicket-keeper)

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Bradley Currie, Brandon McMullen, Charlie Tear (wicket-keeper), Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Michael Leask, Ollie Hairs, Safyaan Sharif

