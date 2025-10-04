Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 2nd T20I: Get live streaming and toss update for NEP-W vs MAS-W 2nd T20I on Saturday, 4 October at Bayuemas Cricket Oval

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/ MalaysiaCricket
Nepal women face Malaysia in the second T20I on Saturday, 4 October, at Bayuemas Cricket Oval. Catch live streaming and the toss update here.

In the first T20I, Malaysia women edged past Nepal by three runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Batting first, Malaysia posted a modest total of 104/5, with contributions from the middle order helping them reach a defendable score on a tricky pitch.

Chasing 105, Nepal struggled to keep up with the required run rate and managed only 101/7, falling just short of the target. Despite some promising partnerships, they couldn’t find the finishing touch. Nepal will aim to regroup and come back stronger in the second T20I to level the series and keep their hopes alive.

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

 Nepal won the toss and elected to field first against Malaysia.

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

Malaysia Women: Ainna Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati, Wan Julia (wk), Aisya Eleesa, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Alya Batrisyia, Amalin Sorfina, Irdina Beh, Nur Dania Syuhada

Nepal Women: Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma (c), Rachana Chaudhary, Kabita Kunwar, Somu Bist, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Sabitri Dhami, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Rubi Poddar (wk)

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

Fans can catch live streaming of Nepal women vs Malaysia women on the FanCode app and website.

Published At:
Tags

