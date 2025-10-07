Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming, Toss Update And Playing XIs

Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women, 4th T20I: Get toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information for the fourth T20I between NEP-W and MAS-W on Tuesday, October 7, at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming, Toss Update And Playing XIs
Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming, Toss Update And Playing XIs Photo: X/ MalaysiaCricket
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal Women face Malaysia Women in the 4th T20I on Tuesday, October 7, at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval

  • Toss update: Malaysia Women won the toss and elected to bat; both teams’ playing XIs are confirmed

  • Malaysia Women lead the series 2-1, while Nepal look to bounce back and stay in contention

Nepal Women take on Malaysia Women in the 4th T20I on Tuesday, October 7, at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval. Get NEP-W vs MAS-W live streaming and toss information right here.

So far, after three games, Malaysia Women lead the series 2-1, showcasing their consistency with both bat and ball. However, Nepal have shown flashes of brilliance and will be eager to seize the opportunity to level the series today and take the contest into a decider.

Nepal are coming off a defeat in the previous match, where Malaysia Women secured a 13-run win. Malaysia have looked the more composed side so far, holding a 2-1 lead in the series. Nepal’s only victory came in the second game, which they won by six wickets with 22 balls to spare.

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 4th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Malaysia Women won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal.

Malaysia Women Playing XI: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (WK), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Dania Syuhada, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Nur Alya Batrisyia binti Normizan, Amalin Sorfina, Irdina Beh Nabil

Nepal Women Playing XI: Indu Barma (C), Rubina Chhetri, Rachana Chaudhary, Kabita Kunwar, Suman Bist, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Sita Rana Magar, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Rubi Poddar (WK)

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 4th T20I: Live Streaming

All matches of the Nepal Women’s tour of Malaysia 2025 can be streamed live in India via the FanCode app and website.

Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 4th T20I Time - 7:30 AM IST.

Published At:
