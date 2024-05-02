Cricket

Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 4th T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Nepal will look to stretch the series to the final game even as the visitors, already leading 2-1, would try to wrap it up

With a series win on their mind, Roston Chase-led West Indies 'A' would take on hosts Nepal in the fourth of the five-match T20 series between the two teams. (More Cricket News)

The visitors thrashed the home side in a one-sided manner in the third T20. Johnson Charles scored a magnificent century for the West Indies 'A' side to lead them to a massive total of 227/3. The score was then easily defended as Nepal were bowled out for just 151. Nepal badly missed their in-form regular skipper Rohit Paudel who was not part of the game.

The home side had started the series with a bang, winning the first T20 by chasing a huge 205. The second game was also close in which the visitors came out on top winning by 10 runs.

When will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 4th T20 be played?

The 4th T20 will be played on Thursday, May 2 at 12:45 pm IST

Where will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 4th T20 be played?

The 4th T20 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Where to watch live streaming of Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 4th T20 live?

Cricket fans can live stream the five-match T20 series between Nepal and West Indies 'A' on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tour in India.

Squad

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh and Aakash Chand.

West Indies 'A': Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Mark Deyal, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Keacy Carty, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh.

