Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know

Summary of this article
NEP will look to level the series when they take on UAE in the 2nd T20I
The hosts lost the 1st T20I by six-wickets via DLS method
Nepal are led by Dipendra Singh Airee
Nepal and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns in the second and final T20I match between the two sides, to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 21. UAE come into this game on the back of a six-wicket win in the 1st T20I via DLS method.
In the first T20I, Nepal batted first but their batting order failed to live up to the expectations. The top-order collapse had them reeling at 63/4 before a rescue act led by their captain Dipendra Singh Airee (32).
Nepal ended up with a meagre total of 1228 in 18.5 overs with rain playing spoilsport in Kirtipur. UAE were set a target of 78 to chase in 10-over match.
The visitors did lose couple of wickets in the run-chase but skipper Muhammad Waseem (33) and lower-order ensured that UAE reached the total in 8.5 overs.
The match will be played out at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. The venue has 64 T20I matches so far with 35 wins going in favour of teams batting first to 27 victories falling in favour of teams chasing down the target.
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I: Head-to-head Record
Matches Played: 6
Nepal won: 0
UAE won: 6
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
When and what time will the Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I match take place?
The second T20I between Nepal and the UAE will begin at 4:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I?
The Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India and the rest of the world can stream the match on the MSM Video app.
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I: Squads
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Zuhaib, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Ajay Kumar, Muhammad Shahdad
Nepal: Arjun Saud(w), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Gulsan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Lokesh Bam, Santosh Yadav, Narayan Joshi, Rashid Khan, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh.