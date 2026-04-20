Nepal Vs UAE Toss Update, 1st T20I: Rhinos Batting First In Kirtipur - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Nepal hosting UAE for two T20 internationals
Nepal having first-ever international cricket match under floodlights at home
Rhinos win toss, opt to bat against UAE
Nepal host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first T20 international at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur on Monday (April 20, 2026). The match is a part of a two-game series, which is special because it will witness Nepal’s first-ever international cricket encounter under floodlights at home.
Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first against UAE.
Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates: Adeeb Usmani (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sohaib Khan, Haider Ali, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammad Zuhaib
Nepal: Arjun Saud (wk), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Gulsan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora
The series has been dubbed the Under Lights T20I Series, with encounters on back-to-back evenings. Dipendra Singh Airee leads The Rhinos for the series, while Rohit Paudel has been named captain for the subsequent Cricket World Cup League 2 games involving UAE and Oman.
Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info
The Nepal vs UAE, 1st T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India and the rest of the world can stream the match on the MSM Video app.
The app requires subscription, however, and a pretty expensive one at that. A monthly purchase is pegged at 9.99 US dollars, or roughly INR 929.
Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Squads
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Zuhaib, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Ajay Kumar, Muhammad Shahdad
Nepal Squad: Arjun Saud (wk), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Gulsan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Lokesh Bam, Santosh Yadav, Narayan Joshi, Rashid Khan, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh