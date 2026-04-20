Nepal Vs UAE Toss Update, 1st T20I: Rhinos Batting First In Kirtipur - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the first T20 international between Nepal and UAE in Kirtipur: preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Nepal Vs UAE Toss Update, 1st T20I: Rhinos Batting First In Kirtipur - Check Playing XIs
Captains Dipendra Singh Airee (second from right) and Muhammad Waseem at the toss for the first Nepal vs UAE T20I in Kirtipur. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nepal hosting UAE for two T20 internationals

  • Nepal having first-ever international cricket match under floodlights at home

  • Rhinos win toss, opt to bat against UAE

Nepal host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first T20 international at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur on Monday (April 20, 2026). The match is a part of a two-game series, which is special because it will witness Nepal’s first-ever international cricket encounter under floodlights at home.

ALSO READ: Nepal Vs UAE Live Score

Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first against UAE.

Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Adeeb Usmani (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sohaib Khan, Haider Ali, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammad Zuhaib

Nepal: Arjun Saud (wk), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Gulsan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora

The series has been dubbed the Under Lights T20I Series, with encounters on back-to-back evenings. Dipendra Singh Airee leads The Rhinos for the series, while Rohit Paudel has been named captain for the subsequent Cricket World Cup League 2 games involving UAE and Oman.

Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info

The Nepal vs UAE, 1st T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India and the rest of the world can stream the match on the MSM Video app.

Related Content
File photo of Nepal batters at the T20 World Cup. - Photo: CricketNep/X
Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, 1st T20I: Rhinos Stumbling In Middle Overs | NEP 63/4 (10.2)
Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 1st T20I: Live Streaming - All You Need to Know - X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 1st T20I: Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
All-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton was not included in the 15-member squad. - Photo: X/ @gerharderasmus
Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I Toss Update: NAM To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
Scotland cricketers in action against Namibia in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 clash. - CricketScotland/X
Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs
Related Content

The app requires subscription, however, and a pretty expensive one at that. A monthly purchase is pegged at 9.99 US dollars, or roughly INR 929.

Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Squads

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Zuhaib, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Ajay Kumar, Muhammad Shahdad

Nepal Squad: Arjun Saud (wk), Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Gulsan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Lokesh Bam, Santosh Yadav, Narayan Joshi, Rashid Khan, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Titans Look To Keep Win Streak Going Against Struggling Mumbai

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Still In Control At 179/4 Despite Late Blow

  3. Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi Hospital As Afghanistan Cricket Rallies Support

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  5. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  4. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  5. ED Summons I-PAC's Rishi Raj Singh On Monday In PMLA case

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  4. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  5. Pakistan Ramps Up Security Measures For US-Iran Talks In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Still In Control At 179/4 Despite Late Blow

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory