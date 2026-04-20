Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 1st T20I: Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

Summary of this article
Nepal host UAE in a historic day-night T20I at Kirtipur under lights
Both teams aim to gain momentum with key players like Airee and Waseem in focus
Match will be live on FanCode and regional broadcasters across multiple countries
Nepal are set to host the United Arab Emirates in the 1st T20I of the two-match series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, marking a historic occasion for the hosts. The match, scheduled for April 20, will be played under lights, making it one of Nepal’s first-ever home international series played in floodlight conditions.
This fixture carries added significance as both teams are closely placed in the ICC T20I rankings and are looking to build momentum ahead of upcoming global events.
Nepal will be led by Dipendra Singh Airee, with key players like Kushal Bhurtel and Sandeep Lamichhane expected to play crucial roles. UAE, on the other hand, will rely heavily on captain Muhammad Waseem and the in-form Alishan Sharafu to counter the home side.
Conditions at Kirtipur are expected to play a big role in the contest. The pitch generally offers assistance to batters early on but tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play as the game progresses.
With an average first-innings score hovering around 150-170, teams will aim to maximize the powerplay before adjusting to spin in the middle overs.
Nepal will start as slight favourites given their familiarity with home conditions and recent edge over UAE in similar matchups. However, UAE possess a balanced squad and enough firepower to challenge the hosts. With the added factor of a day-night setting, this series opener promises to be a closely fought contest between two evenly matched Associate sides.
Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Where to watch Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I?
The Nepal vs UAE 1st T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India can stream the match on FanCode via its app and website. Digital options are also available globally, including CricLife Max (via StarzPlay) in the UAE and T Sports in Bangladesh, ensuring wide coverage of this historic day-night clash.
Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I: Squads
Nepal: Dipendra Singh Airee (C), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh, Basir Ahmad, Gulshan Jha, Lokesh Bam, Santosh Yadav, Arjun Saud, Hemant Dhami, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Sher Malla
Reserves: Pratis GC, Narayan Joshi, Rashid Khan
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Hazrat Bilal, Lovepreet Singh