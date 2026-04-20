Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss Coming Up; Kirtipur Braces For First-Ever International Match Under Floodlights

Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, 1st T20I: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 4:45pm IST, with the toss at 4:15pm. The Nepal vs UAE, 1st T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India and the rest of the world can stream the match on the MSM Video app.
The app requires subscription, however, and a pretty expensive one at that. A monthly purchase is pegged at 9.99 US dollars, or roughly INR 929. That's more than what a full family's one-month Netflix subscription costs. It's hard to imagine anyone shelling out that kind of money to watch a couple of games.
Nepal have a big following outside the country as well, and even more so after a spirited T20 World Cup campaign. Paywalling games of emerging teams could hinder the sport's growth across geographies as well as the outfits' rise.
Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, 1st T20I: Hi All!
Good afternoon and welcome, folks! We are building up to the start of the first-ever floodlit match in Nepal. Stick around for match facts, toss, playing XIs and live updates.