Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss Coming Up; Kirtipur Braces For First-Ever International Match Under Floodlights

UAE Tour Of Nepal 2026: Dipendra Singh Airee leads The Rhinos for the Under Lights T20I Series, while Rohit Paudel has been named captain for the subsequent Cricket World Cup League 2 games involving UAE and Oman. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the first NEP vs UAE T20I

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score 1st T20I UAE tour 2026 Tribhuvan University Ground Kirtipur
File photo of the Nepal cricket team. Photo: X/ICCAsiaCricket
Nepal Vs UAE, 1st T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20 international between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates at the Tribhuvan University Ground in Kirtipur on Monday (April 20, 2026). The game is a part of a two-match series, which is special because it will witness Nepal’s first-ever international cricket match under floodlights at home. It has accordingly been dubbed the Under Lights T20I Series, with encounters on back-to-back evenings. Dipendra Singh Airee leads The Rhinos for the series, while Rohit Paudel has been named captain for the subsequent Cricket World Cup League 2 games involving UAE and Oman. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the NEP vs UAE match.
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Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, 1st T20I: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 4:45pm IST, with the toss at 4:15pm. The Nepal vs UAE, 1st T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India and the rest of the world can stream the match on the MSM Video app.

The app requires subscription, however, and a pretty expensive one at that. A monthly purchase is pegged at 9.99 US dollars, or roughly INR 929. That's more than what a full family's one-month Netflix subscription costs. It's hard to imagine anyone shelling out that kind of money to watch a couple of games.

Nepal have a big following outside the country as well, and even more so after a spirited T20 World Cup campaign. Paywalling games of emerging teams could hinder the sport's growth across geographies as well as the outfits' rise.

Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, 1st T20I: Hi All!

Good afternoon and welcome, folks! We are building up to the start of the first-ever floodlit match in Nepal. Stick around for match facts, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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