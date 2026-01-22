Nepal Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: NED-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Check out all important details of the match 10 of the Women's World Cup Qualifier including preview, toss, playing XI, and streaming information

Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026
Nepal will take on the Netherlands in match 10 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. Photo: X/ICC
  • Netherland are at the top of the group with wins in both of their matches

  • Nepal have lost the only match they have played so far

  • The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India

Host Nepal will take on the Netherlands in match 10 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026. The clash will take place from 8:45 am on January 22, 2026 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Nepal is currently leading the Group B with 2 wins in equal number of matches. On the other hand, Nepal are at the bottom of the table after losing the only match they have played so far.

The hosts will by vying to climb up the ladders in the points table by winning their first match of the tournament, while the visitors will try to maintain their ascendency.

Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update

Netherlands women have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

Nepal: Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Puja Mahato, Indu Barma(c), Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Kajal Shrestha(w), Sita Rana Magar, Riya Sharma, Somu Bist

Netherlands: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Sanya Khurana, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning

Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Info

In India, you can watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches on the FanCode app, meanwhile in Nepal it is available on the Kantipur Max app.

In India, you can watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches on the FanCode app, meanwhile in Nepal it is available on the Kantipur Max app.

