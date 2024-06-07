Namibia Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bat First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and decided to bat first in match 12 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6). The game is being played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Speaking at the toss, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus explained his decision to bat first. He said, "We'll bat. I think it's a day game, the conditions don't really matter. Being a day game, it gives our batters the best chance and we will look to defend the score with our bowlers. Same team for us. I thought we were a bit sluggish, but we improved in the second half. We've been practicing hard at the High Performance centre and we've played games travelling."
Scotland captain Richie Berrington said, "We would have batted first, but there could be a bit in it and it's good opportunity to bowl well. Today is a new day, we've a good chance against Namibia. Since we arrived in the Caribbean, the pitches have played well, there was a night game yesterday, it's a day game today. We'll have to do well with both bat and ball."
Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie
Namibia (Playing XI): Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.