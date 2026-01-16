Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz, WPL: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League Match 8 – Check Result

Harleen (64 not out off 39), who was retired out on Wednesday despite batting well, proved a point by anchoring UPW's run chase to perfection

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Harleen Deol
Harleen Deol batting during her knock against MI-W Photo: WPL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UP Warriorz registered their first win of the WPL 2026 season

  • Harleen Deol played a handy knock to take her side home

  • MI had earlier posted 161/5

Harleen Deol bounced back from the disappointment of being retired out with a match-winning half century 24 hours later as UP Warriorz downed defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets for their first victory of WPL 2026 on Thursday.

Nat-Sciver Brunt (65 off 43 balls) batted with the brute force she is known for to lift Mumbai Indians to 161 for five after a rather ordinary first half of the innings.

Harleen (64 not out off 39), who was retired out on Wednesday despite batting well, proved a point by anchoring UPW's run chase to perfection.

It was the first success of the season for UPW in four games while Mumbai Indians suffered their second loss in four matches.

She batted with renewed purpose and plenty of intent to collect boundaries at will including three in an over off the accomplished Shabnim Ismail.

What stood in Harleen's knock was her play square of the wicket on the off-side and effortless manner in which she scored her runs.

The India batter completed her fifty in the 15th over, a sweep off spinner Sanskriti Gupta. Two more fours followed in the same over, reducing the equation to 29 off 24 balls with seven wickets in hand.

Related Content
Related Content

In the company of Chloe Tryon (27 not out off 11), Deol stayed till the end to ensure the job was done without a hiccup.

However, the troubles for UP Warriors at the top of the order persisted with Meg Lanning (25 off 26) and Kiran Navgire (10 off 12) unable to provide a lightening start.

Earlier, the opening pairing of Amanjot Kaur (38 off 33) and G Kamalimi (5 off 12) could never really get going on a slow pitch that offered assistance to the spinners.

Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 11) got together after the openers departed in successive overs.

Labouring to 54 for two in 10 overs, Sciver-Brunt changed the course of the innings with remarkable hitting.

Thanks to her special knock, Mumbai Indians managed to put a competitive total with as many as 107 runs coming in the last 10 overs.

After Harmanpreet fell to a sweep shot off Asha Shobhana, Nicola Carey provided ideal support to Sciver-Brunt, who kept collecting boundaries for fun.

It was the 17-run over from Shobhana that gave the innings much needed momentum with Sciver-Brunt hammering a coupe of fours and a straight six.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harleen Deol Makes A Statement: From Controversial Retire Out To Match-Winning Knock In WPL 2026

  2. BCB Sacks Finance Chief Nazmul Islam After BPL Players Revolt Over Derogatory Remarks

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England’s Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Yet To Be Issued India Visas – Report

  4. WPL 2026: Harleen Deol Takes UP Warriorz Past Mumbai Indians With Match-Winning 64

  5. IND Vs NZ: Injured Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of New Zealand T20I Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  3. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  4. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  5. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  2. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

  3. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Jafar Panahi Laments Death And Destruction In Iran, Urges Global Film Community To Act

  3. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  4. Denmark Sounds Warning: 'Fundamental Disagreement' With US, Trump Unmoved

  5. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

Latest Stories

  1. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  2. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  3. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  4. Trump Finally 'gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  5. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  6. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  7. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC

  8. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case