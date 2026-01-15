Harleen Deol Makes A Statement: From Controversial Retire Out To Match-Winning Knock In WPL 2026

UP Warriorz' Harleen Deol celebrates with teammate Chloe Tryon after her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

UP Warriorz' Harleen Deol celebrates with teammate Chloe Tryon after her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil