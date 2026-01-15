Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (MI-W) take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 8 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, January 15, 2026.
After an opening day loss, Mumbai Indians have won back-to-back games that lifted them to second place on the table. After dominating Delhi Capitals in a 50-run win, Harmanpreet Kaur and co beat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets.
UP Warriorz, meanwhile, have lost their three opening matches and are rooted at the bottom of the table. Meg Lanning’s side fell to a seven-wicket loss against DC in their last outing, failing to defend a total of 154.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Toss Update
UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first in the WPL 2026 Match 8.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians Women: Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha.
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Full Squads
Mumbai Indians Women: Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Kranthi Reddy.
UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Pratika Rawal, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Charli Knott.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
When is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match being played?
The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Where is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match being played?
The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match live on TV and online?
The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 8 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.