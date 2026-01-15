Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

UP Warriorz' Deepti Sharma, right, celebrates with captain Meg Lanning after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

UP Warriorz' Deepti Sharma, right, celebrates with captain Meg Lanning after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil