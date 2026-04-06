Multan Sultans Vs Rawalpindiz Toss Update, PSL 2026: Ashton Turner-led MS Bowl First In Lahore - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Multan Sultans opt to bowl against Pindiz in the PSL 2026 match 14
Ashton Turner-led side defeated Saud Shakeel's Gladiators in the previous match
MS lead the PSL 2026 points table
Multan Sultans are in action yet again, this time they take on Rawalpindiz in match 14 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 06, Monday. MS are leading the PSL 2026 points table and will consolidate their position with a victory tonight.
As for RWP, they are still winless in the tournament and need to revive their fortunes, starting with a victory against an in-form MS. Pindiz are led by Mohammad Rizwan and boast some world-class foreign talent such as Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell and Dian Forrester.
Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have two in-form batters - Steven Smith and Sahibzada Farhan, who have terrorised the PSL bowlers. MS go into the game as favourites given their league position but RWP's surprise element could make them the underdogs tonight.
Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field.
Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Rawalpindiz (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Mohammad Amir Khan, Rishad Hossain, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram
Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: LIVE Streaming Info
Where to live stream the Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 match?
The PSL 2026 between Multan Sultans & Rawalpindiz will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.
How can we watch the live broadcast of Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 match?
The Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.