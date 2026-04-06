Multan Sultans Vs Rawalpindiz Toss Update, PSL 2026: Ashton Turner-led MS Bowl First In Lahore - Check Playing XIs

Multan Sultans Vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Check the Playing XIs, toss, captain quotes and much more from the MS vs RWP, match 14 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2026 fixture, to be played at Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
T20 the Pakistan Super League
A billboard of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, is displayed at a road in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Multan Sultans opt to bowl against Pindiz in the PSL 2026 match 14

  • Ashton Turner-led side defeated Saud Shakeel's Gladiators in the previous match

  • MS lead the PSL 2026 points table

Multan Sultans are in action yet again, this time they take on Rawalpindiz in match 14 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 06, Monday. MS are leading the PSL 2026 points table and will consolidate their position with a victory tonight.

As for RWP, they are still winless in the tournament and need to revive their fortunes, starting with a victory against an in-form MS. Pindiz are led by Mohammad Rizwan and boast some world-class foreign talent such as Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell and Dian Forrester.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have two in-form batters - Steven Smith and Sahibzada Farhan, who have terrorised the PSL bowlers. MS go into the game as favourites given their league position but RWP's surprise element could make them the underdogs tonight.

Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field.

Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Rawalpindiz (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Mohammad Amir Khan, Rishad Hossain, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

Related Content
Groundsmen work at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan. - | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Multan Sultans Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Yasir, Rizwan Depart Early; RWP: 59/2 (7 Overs)
Saud Shakeel and Ashton Turner at the toss of Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. - thepslt20/X
Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Steve Smith, Mohammad Nawaz Star In Six-Wicket Victory For QTG
Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway in action for Rawalpindiz during PSL 2026 clash against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. - null
Rawalpindiz Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Gleeson, Minhas Power Shadab And Co To Second Consecutive Win
Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field. - X/@thepslt20
Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: MS To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Related Content

Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026: LIVE Streaming Info

Q

Where to live stream the Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 match?

A

The PSL 2026 between Multan Sultans & Rawalpindiz will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.

Q

How can we watch the live broadcast of Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 match?

A

The Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindiz, PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rain Interrupts Play After Bartlett Rocks Knight Riders; Kolkata: 25/2 (3.4)

  2. IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson Joins Criticism Wave Against Impact Player Rule In IPL

  3. Cricket Match Turns Fatal: Umpire Stabbed To Death Over Run-Out Call In Andhra Pradesh - Report

  4. Why Did R Ashwin Quit IPL In 2025? Spin Great Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing, Painful' Phase

  5. RR Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Mumbai Seek Reset Against Rampaging Royals; Pandya Fitness In Focus

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

  4. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  5. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

  2. A Cultural Betrayal: A Nation That Lets Its Music Die 

  3. Day In Pics: April 04, 2026

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  5. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  2. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  3. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  4. Hundreds Killed In Nepal As Floods, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: IRGC Intelligence Chief Seyyed Majid Khademi Killed in US-Israeli Attack

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At Pune College - Report

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 