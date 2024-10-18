Cricket

Muhammad Rizwan Set To Captain Pakistan Tn T20 Format? Strong Possibilities Ahead

Babar Azam had quit as Pakistan captain early this month, saying he wants to focus on his batting. Now chances are high for Muhammad Rizwan to lead the team in the white ball formats

Muhammad Rizwan Pakistan National cricket team.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts after playing a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
info_icon

Seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has emerged as a front runner to become Pakistan team's captain in the white-ball formats when the PCB announces the touring squad for series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistani selectors have held meetings with the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and also consulted white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten in the last two days.

"The third Test against England finishes on 28th October and the squad has to leave for Australia the next day so the selectors would be announcing the white ball squad by Sunday," a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

"Rizwan because of his seniority, his reliability as a player and because of his experience of leading teams well in domestic cricket and PSL is a front runner to become white ball captain,” the source said.

Babar Azam had quit as Pakistan captain early this month, saying he wants to focus on his batting.

Pakistan are due to play nine ODIs and as many T20 internationals in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Before returning home, they are also scheduled to play two Tests against South African.

Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, shakes hand with England's Matthew Potts, centre, after winning the second test cricket match against England, in Multan. - AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary
PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan Beat England By 152 Runs In Multan To Level Series 1-1

BY Jagdish Yadav

The source said since the Board has now given the selectors the power to pick the captain. Aaqib, Azhar Ali and Aleem Dar have apparently already held talks with Rizwan and sought his willingness to take over this responsibility.

The source said the selectors are likely to include Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in the white ball squad after being rested and sidelined for the last two Tests against England.

Pakistan wrapped up a 152-run win over England in Multan to level the three-match series.

"The selectors are also keen to have some new young players in the squad so there is every likelihood they might announce different squads for the three tours to give exposure to more players and also rest to seniors," the source confirmed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Muhammad Rizwan Set To Captain Pakistan Tn T20 Format? Strong Possibilities Ahead
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: NZ-W Seize Control As WI-W Struggle At 56/4 After 12 Overs
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 1: Ayush Mhatre Maiden Ton Propel Mumbai Ahead Of Maharashtra
  4. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Shan Masood Relieved By 'Important Win' For Pakistan Cricket
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB 'Mentally Prepared' For Hybrid Model But Wants Final In Lahore
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten BFC Grab Fourth Win At Fortress Kanteerava
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Beat Punjab FC To Stay Unbeaten
  3. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  4. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  5. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3