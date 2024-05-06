Mongolia Tour Of Japan 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Full Squads - All You Need To Know

Japan is set to host Mongolia for a five-game T20I series starting on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 in Sano, Kanto. The final match of the series will be played on Sunday, 12 May 2024 at the same venue. (More Cricket News)
All five matches will be played at the same venue - Sano International Cricket Stadium in the Kanto region of Honshu, the largest island in Japan. The series will be played over six days. Leaving Friday, all days of the week will see both teams taking on each other.
Schedule of Japan vs Mongolia, T20I Series 2024
When the 1st T20I of the series will be played?
The first T20I of the series will be played on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.
When the 2nd T20I of the series will take place?
The second T20I of the series will be played on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.
When the 3rd T20I of the series will take place?
The third T20I of the series will be played on Thursday, 9 May 2024.
When the 4th T20I of the series will take place?
The fourth T20I of the series will be played on Saturday, 11 May 2024.
When the 5th T20I of the series will take place?
The fifth T20I of the series will be played on Sunday, 12 May 2024.
Where all matches of the series will be played?
All matches of the series will take place at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano, Kanto.
When all the matches will start?
All T20I matches will start at 6:30 AM (IST).
Live Streaming details of Mongolia Tour Of Japan 2024:
Where to watch the five-match T20I series online?
All matches will be available for live streaming on the official platform of the Japan Cricket Association.
Japan Vs Mongolia, Full Squads:
Japan: Charles Hinze, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Kiefer Lake, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Abdul Samad, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Alex Patmore (Wk), Wataru Miyauchi (Wk), Kazuma Stafford, Kohei Kubota, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano
Mongolia: To be announced soon.