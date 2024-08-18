Cricket

Shami Likely To Turn Up For Bengal On Comeback; Could Play For India Before Australia Tour

The priority is to have Shami in the team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India play Australia in a five Test series starting from November 22

Mohammad Shami-cricket
Mohammed Shami. Photo: X |@MdShami11
info_icon

The wait for Mohammed Shami's comeback to competitive action is about to get over. (More Cricket News)

The 33-year-old has been out of action since the final of the 2023 World Cup where India lost to Australia and their were reports suggesting that the pacer would make his comeback in the Duleep Trophy. However, that did not materialise and now there is a new timeline set for his return.

As per PTI, Shami is likely to turn up for his domestic side Bengal in the Ranji Trophy in either of their first two matches.

Image used for representative purposes. - File
Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bengal open their Ranji campaign away from home on October 11 against Uttar Pradesh and their next match is in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18.

The PTI report also states that Shami could make his India comeback through the New Zealand Test series at home.

India's Test series against New Zealand starts from October 16 in Bengaluru followed by Tests in Pune (October 24) and Mumbai (November 1). Shami could feature in one of these games before the team embarks on the all-important Border-Gavaskar series in Australia where India plays five Tests.

On Instagram, videos of Shami starting off with his RTP routines (Return To Play) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and bowling with low intensity have surfaced, suggesting that the pacer is nearing full fitness.

Shami is regarded one of the best bowlers in the world currently. The right arm pacer put the 2023 World Cup on fire and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament despite not playing any of India's first four matches.

Australian National Cricket Team captain Pat Cummins - X/@CricketAus
Pat Cummins Takes Eight-Week Break With Border-Gavaskar Trophy In Sight

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shami took 23 wickets in seven outings at a scarcely-believable average of 10.7. After the World Cup, Shami went to the United Kingdom to have a surgery in his ankle. He has been out of action since then missing the IPL 2024 and the 2024 T20 World Cup among other series and tournaments.

As per the PTI report, the priority is to have Shami in the team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India play Australia in a five Test series starting from November 22.

