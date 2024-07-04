The defending champions MI New York will kickoff the 2024 Major League Cricket with a clash against Seattle Orcas on July 5, Friday at the Church Street Park in North Carolina, United States. (More Cricket News)
This year marks the second edition of the Major Cricket League. The inaugural season witnessed MI New York led by Kieron Pollard lift the trophy after a thrilling fight against the Seattle Orcas in the final.
MINY won the summit clash of MLC 2023 against SO by 7 wickets at the Grand Pierre Cricket stadium in Texas.
After a tepid start to the first season, MI New York grew into the tournament in the latter stages as they defeated the Washington Freedom in the Eliminator and then went on to beat Texas Super Kings in the Challenger.
In the final, Seattle Orcas posted a massive total of 184 on the board. But in reply, MI New York won the match by seven wickets.
Here's all the details of the MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 1 live streaming:
When is MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 1?
MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 1 will be played on July 5, Friday at 3:30 pm Local time (July 6, at 1:00 AM) at the Church Street Park in North Carolina, United States.
Where to watch MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 1?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
MI New York – Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Nosthusha Kenjige, Dewald Brevis, Rushil Ugarkar, Ruben Clinton, Anrich Nortje, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Romario Shepherd, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Tim David, Heath Richards, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard.
Seattle Orcas – Nandre Burger, Harmeet Singh, Obed McCoy, Nathan Ellis, Shubham Ranjane, Andrew Tye, Angelo Perera, Hayden Walsh, Nauman Anwar, Michael Bracewell, Dwaine Pretorius, Nisarg Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Gannon, Dasun Shanaka, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wayne Parnell (C), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Imad Wasim, Phani Simhardi.