Mali Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 11

Mali will face lesotho in Match 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A on September 25, Wednesday, Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam. (More Cricket News)
Team Mali, led by Cheick Keita, comes into this match after a 9-wicket defeat against Malawi. Meanwhile, the Maaz Khan-led Lesotho is also coming off a 50-run loss to Ghana. In the previous encounter of Mali and Lesotho, the later emerged victorious.
Among the six teams participating in the T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A only the top two will qaualify for the finals where they will meet Namibia and Uganda and the qualifiers of group B and C.
Mali Vs Lesotho Squad
Mali: Cheick Keita (c), Dramane Berthe, Lassina Berthe, Mohamed Coulibaly, Moustapha Diakite, Mohamed Fadiga, Amadou Fofana, Sanze Kamate, Yacouba Konate, Theodore Macalou, Zakaria Makadji (wk), Mahamadou Malle, Amara Nimaga, Lamissa Sanogo
Lesotho: Chachole Tlali(w), Tsepiso Chaoana, Lerotholi Gabriel, Omar Hussain, Vijayakumar Jayant, Maaz Khan(c), Mohleki Leoela, Molai Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Lebona Leokaoke, Lefulere Monanthane, Thabiso Ramphoma, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Sajid Patel
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming Details:
The Mali Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 25, Wednesday at 4:30 PM IST at the Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam.
Where to watch Mali Vs Lesotho, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the Mali Vs Lesotho ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matche will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.