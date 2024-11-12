Cricket

Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match

Bengal will be hoping to clinch a win as they have been boosted with the services of India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is set to make a return to competitive cricket after nearly a year

Mohammed-Shami
India's Tour Of Australia: Mohammed Shami blasts 'fake' reports of himself for the BGT series. Photo: File
Madhya Pradesh will host Bengal in an Elite Group C Round 5 fixture in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from Wednesday, November 13. (More Cricket News)

The hosts Madhya Pradesh come into the contest after three drawn games and securing a win over Bihar in their most recent clash, and would be eyeing to secure yet another win.

While on the other hand, Bengal will be hoping to clinch a win as they have been boosted with the services of India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is set to make a return to competitive cricket after nearly a year.

Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 5 Squads

Madhya Pradesh: Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sagar Solanki

Bengal: Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kr Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Md Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek, Mohammed Shami

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Group C Round 5 Live Streaming

When is the Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Group C Round 5 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 13 from 9:30 AM.

Where is the Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Group C Round 5 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. 

Where to watch the Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season

