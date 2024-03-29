Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2024: Match 11 Preview

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul celebrates his half-century during their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at SMS Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. Photo: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul celebrates his half-century during their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at SMS Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. Photo: PTI