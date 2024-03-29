Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2024: Match 11 Preview

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants lost to Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League 2024 opener while Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings won their last outing, by four wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They also started their campaign with a defeat, by four wickets against Delhi Capitals

PTI
Updated on:
PTI
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul celebrates his half-century during their IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at SMS Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. Photo: PTI
Lucknow Super Giants will aim for an improved all-round effort when they take on Punjab Kings in their second Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Saturday. (Full Coverage |More Cricket News)

KL Rahul-led LSG faltered in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals, losing by 20 runs in Chandigarh.

Barring Krunal Pandya, all the LSG bowlers leaked runs and also looked ineffective.

In the absence of Mark Wood and David Willey, LSG's pace battery looks thin with the likes of Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Yash Thakur expected to do the heavy lifting.

Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-ul-Haq, without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. - AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles to Look Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

Fighting for a place in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, Ravi Bishnoi too looked ordinary in the team's tournament opener.

Skipper Rahul, who has decided to play the wicketkeeper-batter's role keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, made 58 in his comeback game and would be looking to build on that.

He would be hoping his opening partner Quinton de Kock returns to his belligerent best against Punjab after missing out against the Royals. The team is also banking on the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal to deliver down the order.

PBKS, on the other hand, have a 50-50 record so far, winning one and losing one.

IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings By Four Wickets At Home

BY Photo Webdesk

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side needs more fluency in the powerplay and that is bound to come if Jonny Bairstow gets going after failing in the first two games. Dhawan, who only plays IPL to IPL, needs to up his strike rate going forward. He himself admitted to batting a bit "slowly" against RCB.

Prabhsimran Singh, who came of age last season, has not been able to capitalise on his starts yet.

While all-rounder Sam Curran has shown his prowess with the bat in the two matches, the left-arm seamer has been wayward with the ball.

Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma, who is in the running for a World Cup berth, needs to have a stellar season to convince the national selectors.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the Caribbean and the United States of America. - Screengrab (ICC)
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 To Have Reserve Day For Semi-Finals And Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the pace bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will look for more support from Curran, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has been impressive while leg-spinner Rahul Chahar needs to up his game.

Teams(from):

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST.

