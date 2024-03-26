Sports

RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings By Four Wickets At Home

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. started well but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shashank Singh played a crucial cameo in the end and collected 20 runs from the last over of Alzarri Joseph. In response, RCB got two early blows by Kagiso Rabada but Virat Kohli received two lifelines when he was dropped on zero and again on 33. He went on to make 77 runs. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror finished the game with four wickets and as many balls to spare.