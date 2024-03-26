Sports

RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings By Four Wickets At Home

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. started well but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shashank Singh played a crucial cameo in the end and collected 20 runs from the last over of Alzarri Joseph. In response, RCB got two early blows by Kagiso Rabada but Virat Kohli received two lifelines when he was dropped on zero and again on 33. He went on to make 77 runs. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror finished the game with four wickets and as many balls to spare.

P
Photo Webdesk
26 March 2024
26 March 2024
       
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Punjab Kings' players react as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batsmen Mahipal Lomror, center left, and Dinesh Karthik celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

1/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik, left, greets Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel after hitting the winning boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

2/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

3/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

4/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

5/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

6/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

7/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

8/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

9/9
IPL%202024%3A%20RCB%20Vs%20PBKS
IPL 2024: RCB Vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Kings co-owner Priety Zinta during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra