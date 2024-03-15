Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 To Have Reserve Day For Semi-Finals And Final

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will take place on June 26 (San Fernando, Trinidad) and June 27 (Georgetown, Guyana). The final will be played on June 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados

Outlook Sports Desk
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the Caribbean and the United States of America. Photo: Screengrab (ICC)
The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will have reserve days for the semi-finals and final. The decision was taken at ICC's annual board meetings. (More Cricket News)

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, featuring 20 teams, will be held in the Caribbean and the United States of America from June 1 to 29.

After the group stage (from June 1 to June 18) -- divided into four groups of five teams -- the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage (June 19 to June 24).

The semi-finals will take place on June 26 (San Fernando, Trinidad) and June 27 (Georgetown, Guyana). The final will be played on June 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Teams and groups

Group A: Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan and the United States

Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland

Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda and West Indies

Group D: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, ICC also decided that playing conditions, including the minimum overs required to constitute a full game.

"The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will have reserve days scheduled for the semi-finals and final," ICC said in a statement released on Friday after the board meeting. "And in the group stage and Super Eight series, a minimum of five overs have to be bowled to the team batting second to constitute a game," whilst in the knock-out stages, a minimum of ten overs will need to be bowled."

Furthermore, the ICC approved the qualification process for the T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will feature 20 teams and will have 12 automatic qualifiers.

The top eight teams in the 2024 World Cup will join India and Sri Lanka as automatic qualifiers, with the remaining spots taken up by the next best-ranked sides in the ICC T20I rankings as of June 30, 2024.

The remaining eight spots will be filled through the ICC Regional Qualifiers.

