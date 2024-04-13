Cricket

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals took on the mantle of challenging the in-form Lucknow Super Giants in their own backyard on Friday in their IPL 2024. Check who won yesterday's IPL match

Advertisement

AP
IPL 2024: DC beat LSG by six wickets in this encounter. Photo: AP
info_icon

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) came into this contest as the bottom-placed side against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday in the IPL 2024. (Scorecard  |Match ReportAs It Happened)

KL Rahul won the toss and as he did in the previous home game, opted to bat first at the Ekana Stadium against DC.

However, KL did not hope for the start they would get to as DC bowlers were all over LSG's batters in the opening five overs.

However, KL did not hope for the start they would get to as DC bowlers were all over LSG's batters in the opening five overs.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Friday, April 12, 2024. - AP/Surjeet Yadav
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024: 'Unknown' Fraser-McGurk Came As A Surprise, Says KL Rahul After Loss

BY PTI

Apart from the skipper (39), none of the top and middle-order batters got past 20 runs as Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/41) took control of the proceedings.

It was then left to Ayush Badoni (55) to seize the faltering ship of LSG as him along with Arshad Khan (20), took the home side past 150-run mark.

It was then left to Ayush Badoni (55) to seize the faltering ship of LSG as him along with Arshad Khan (20), took the home side past 150-run mark.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 55 not out, KL Rahul 39; Kuldeep Yadav 3/20, Khaleel Ahmed 2/41)

In reply, DC batters started positively despite the early wicket of David Warner (8). Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfire 32-off 22 balls as DC got their innings moving.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (55) and Pant (41) made sure there were no more hic-cups for the DC as they put on a match-winning stand.

Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope then completed the formalities as DC finally registered a win as they won by 6 wickets and dashed LSG's hopes of securing a top spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 55 not out, KL Rahul 39; Kuldeep Yadav 3/20, Khaleel Ahmed 2/41) lost by six wickets to Delhi Capitals 170 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 55, Rishabh Pant 41, Ravi Bishnoi 2/25).

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of The Match for his sensational spell that turned the match in DC's favour.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch