LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) came into this contest as the bottom-placed side against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday in the IPL 2024. (Scorecard |Match Report| As It Happened)
KL Rahul won the toss and as he did in the previous home game, opted to bat first at the Ekana Stadium against DC.
However, KL did not hope for the start they would get to as DC bowlers were all over LSG's batters in the opening five overs.
Apart from the skipper (39), none of the top and middle-order batters got past 20 runs as Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/41) took control of the proceedings.
It was then left to Ayush Badoni (55) to seize the faltering ship of LSG as him along with Arshad Khan (20), took the home side past 150-run mark.
In reply, DC batters started positively despite the early wicket of David Warner (8). Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfire 32-off 22 balls as DC got their innings moving.
Jake Fraser-McGurk (55) and Pant (41) made sure there were no more hic-cups for the DC as they put on a match-winning stand.
Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope then completed the formalities as DC finally registered a win as they won by 6 wickets and dashed LSG's hopes of securing a top spot in the IPL 2024 points table.
Brief scores:
Lucknow Super Giants 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 55 not out, KL Rahul 39; Kuldeep Yadav 3/20, Khaleel Ahmed 2/41) lost by six wickets to Delhi Capitals 170 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 55, Rishabh Pant 41, Ravi Bishnoi 2/25).
Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of The Match for his sensational spell that turned the match in DC's favour.