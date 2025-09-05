Justin Kluivert of the Netherlands walks off tyhe pitch after a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Polish players applaud to their fans after a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Polish players celebrate after a goal during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Poland's Matty Cash scores during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands guards Poland's Nicola Zalewski during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands passes Poland's Nicola Zalewski during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman gives instructions during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands passes the ball by Poland's Bartosz Slisz during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' players pose before a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.