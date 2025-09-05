Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: POL Earn Valuable Point Against NED

Matty Cash scored to salvage a 1-1 draw for Poland which ended the Netherlands’ perfect start to qualifying. Denzel Dumfries’ header at a corner had put the Netherlands on course for a third win from three games without conceding a goal, but Cash leveled the score for Poland with a fierce shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 80th minute. Not all teams have started their World Cup qualifying at the same time because of Nations League commitments earlier this year. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski returned to action as Poland’s captain after briefly leaving the national team during a dispute with ex-coach Michal Probierz in June.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_Justin Kluivert
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Justin Kluivert of the Netherlands walks off tyhe pitch after a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

2/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_1
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Polish players applaud to their fans after a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

3/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_2
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Polish players celebrate after a goal during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

4/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_Matty Cash
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Poland's Matty Cash scores during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

5/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_Xavi Simons
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands guards Poland's Nicola Zalewski during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

6/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_Denzel Dumfries
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands passes Poland's Nicola Zalewski during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

7/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_Ronald Koeman
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman gives instructions during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

8/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_Denzel Dumfries
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

9/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_Virgil van Dijk
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands passes the ball by Poland's Bartosz Slisz during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

10/10
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Netherlands vs Poland_2
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Poland | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Netherlands' players pose before a World Cup qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

