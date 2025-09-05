Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: POL Earn Valuable Point Against NED

Matty Cash scored to salvage a 1-1 draw for Poland which ended the Netherlands’ perfect start to qualifying. Denzel Dumfries’ header at a corner had put the Netherlands on course for a third win from three games without conceding a goal, but Cash leveled the score for Poland with a fierce shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 80th minute. Not all teams have started their World Cup qualifying at the same time because of Nations League commitments earlier this year. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski returned to action as Poland’s captain after briefly leaving the national team during a dispute with ex-coach Michal Probierz in June.