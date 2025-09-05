US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) to reach her second straight US Open final
Amanda Anisimova stunned Naomi Osaka in a three-hour battle (6-7, 7-6, 6-3), reaching her second career Grand Slam final
Anisimova leads Sabalenka 6–3 in past meetings, including two wins on hard courts
Aryna Sabalenka says she needs to trust herself more as she prepares to face Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final.
Sabalenka will play in the Flushing Meadows showpiece for the third consecutive year after recovering to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, giving her a chance to defend her title.
The top seed also joins Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis – along with Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles and Serena Williams – as the only WTA number ones to reach three or more major singles finals in a single season.
The only grand slam final Sabalenka failed to reach this year was at Wimbledon, where she was beaten in the semi-final by Anisimova across three sets.
A second consecutive US Open title is on the line for Sabalenka, as well as a 100th match win at major tournaments, and she thinks one key improvement she can make from the semi-final defeat at the All England Club is to believe in her ability.
"I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots," said Sabalenka.
"I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot of my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors.
"I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities.
"I didn't use them, and I feel like the key for me is going to be to just go out there, fight, but trust my decisions and go after my shots."
Sabalenka's semi-final against Pegula was a re-match of last year's US Open final, which the Belarusian won 7-5 7-5.
That was her last major title, having lost both grand slam finals she has played this year, to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open and French Open, respectively.
After going a set down to the home favourite on Thursday, Sabalenka had to dig deep to turn the match around, though she was determined to give herself a chance to fight for the trophy.
"I was super emotional," she said of the final game. "I was just, like, Oh, my gosh, no way it's happening. Please, just close this match.
"Of course, I was emotional, and then there was another kind of, like, easy shot that I - not that I missed, but I didn't make the right decision.
"The whole match, I just keep telling myself, into the next one, just one step at a time, don't worry about the past. Just try better in the next point.
"Because I badly wanted to give myself another opportunity, another final, and I want to prove to myself that I learned those tough lessons and I can do better in the finals.
"In this match, I was actually just trying to take one step at a time. I was, like, 'it's okay if you didn't close it from the first match point. "You're playing great tennis, just go try and better'.
"I wasn't really going back in those tough matches."